Ananya Panday proves she is the next big Gen-Z fashionista as she dazzles in black Chanel look for event in Paris
Ananya Panday attended the Opening Season Ballet Gala At Palais Garnier in Paris. She wore a black floor-length embellished dress to the event.
Ananya Panday made a dazzling appearance at the Opening Season Ballet Gala At Palais Garnier in Paris. The actor was in the fashion capital of the world to attend the Chanel Spring Summer 2025 Ready-to-Wear show at Paris Fashion Week. Read on as we decode her show-stealing look, again proving that she is the next big Gen-Z fashionista to look out for.
Ananya Panday's second Chanel look from Paris
After populating the front row of the Chanel fashion show in a stylish plaid co-ord set, Ananya served another stunning look by the Parisian luxury fashion house for her attendance at the Opening Season Ballet Gala. The actor wore a black embellished dress from the Channel Spring 2022 couture collection. Though the dress's hemline played with asymmetric design, it is one of Ananya's most gorgeous red-carpet event attires yet.
Decoding the Chanel Spring 2022 couture dress
The black sleeveless floor-length ensemble features a cowl neckline, gathered tulle fabric adorned in metallic embellishments, a faux see-through silhouette, a slit on the front, bodycon design on the bodice, and a pleated detail on the waist.
Ananya accessorised the Chanel look with stylish accessories, including a black Chanel velvet chain strap mini bag, matching peep-toe pumps, statement rings, and dainty earrings. Meanwhile, for the glam, the actor chose coral pink lip shade, subtle matching eye shadow, black winged eyeliner, darkened brows, rouge-tinted cheekbones, and dewy skin. Lastly, she tied her silky tresses in a centre-parted messy bun styled with a few loose strands sculpting her face.
On the work front
Ananya will be seen next in Vikramaditya Motwane's cyber-thriller CTRL. It will be released on Netflix on October 4. It also stars Vihaan Samat.
