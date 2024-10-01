Samantha Ruth Prabhu's obsessed with Kresha Bajaj looks during Citadel promotions, but do they hit the mark

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has kickstarted the promotions for her eagerly-awaited upcoming series Citadel: Honey Bunny with Varun Dhawan. The actor's fashion repertoire features red carpet-ready gowns to stunning ethnic looks from a roster of Indian and international brands. However, for Citadel, the actor has only one designer on her mind - Kresha Bajaj. Check out which recent looks from the designer's collection we loved on Samantha, and which did not make the mark. Samantha Ruth Prabhu's outfits for Citadel promotions.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Kresha Bajaj for Citadel

The crystal wonder

Samantha travelled to London to attend the special screening of Citadel with Priyanka Chopra and the makers of the series. The actor wore a custom royal blue ensemble designed by Kresha for the occasion. It features a strapless corset peplum top featuring trains on the side. She paired it with see-through crystal-embellished pants. Though we loved the pants, the top stole its thunder.

Minimalism

While we love minimal looks, this mint green co-ord ensemble featuring a tunic and wide-leg pants isn't one of Samantha's best fashion moments. The muted shade dampens the whole look. However, we did enjoy the minimal glam - featuring muted smokey eyes, blush pink lips, darkened brows, and a hint of mascara - and the statement accessories, like the Bulgari Serpentine watch and hoop earrings.

Power dressing but make it monochrome

One can never go wrong with power dressing, and Samantha's look in this ensemble in white and black tones counts. The actor wore a white shirt featuring statement sheer sleeves and a collared neckline. She paired the blouse with a lace-embroidered mini skirt, a sleeveless black blazer, knee-length boots, and a sleek low bun.

Floral wonder

In this Kresha Bajaj ensemble, Samantha serves one of her best looks during the Citadel promotions. The corset floral top is the highlight of the look. It features structured petal-shaped adornments attached on the front and embellished with pearls and sequins. She styled the statement piece with white high-waisted flared pants, hoop earrings, and her auburn hair left loose in a centre parting.

Risqué dressing

This understated look served by Samantha and Kresha is another outfit from our favourites list. The actor dishes suave elegance in the blue ensemble featuring a plunging neckline, a thigh-high slit on the skirt, full-length sleeves, and a scarf-style neckline. Samantha wore a matching satin bralette under the dress, and chose stilettos, loose tresses, statement earrings, and striking glam for the styling.