Samantha Ruth Prabhu's goddess look in red corset and skirt by Masaba Gupta steals hearts. It costs...

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is the cover star of Elle India's latest issue. For one of the photoshoots, the actor wore a crimson red corset and skirt set designed by Masaba Gupta's eponymous label. We found out the price of the separates. Know the details inside. (Also Read | Shloka Mehta repeats bejewelled blouse from Day 3 to pair it with saree, don't miss second look in floral net saree) Samantha Ruth Prabhu wears a red corset and skirt by Masaba Gupta. (Instagram )

Samantha Ruth Prabhu steals hearts in a red corset and skirt: How much does it cost?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu transformed into a goddess dressed in a crimson red ensemble, which is a part of House of Masaba's wearable art collection. It features a corset and a floor-sweeping draped skirt styled with a matching sash, which Samantha wore on her neck. The corset is decorated with gold gator-adorned round-plated embellishments. Meanwhile, the decolletage-flaunting strapless neckline, bodycon fitting, and structured boning added the oomph factor.

The separates are available on the House of Masaba website and are called The Ghana Gator Corset Set In Red. Adding the ensemble to your collection will cost you a fortune. The set is worth ₹1,25,000.

The price of the crimson red corset and draped skirt set. (houseofmasaba.com)

How did Samantha style the crimson red outfit?

Minimal styling allowed Samantha's crimson-red outfit to shine on its own. For accessories, the actor chose rose gold and silver embellished ear hoops. Meanwhile, for her glam, she opted for darkened brows, winged eyeliner, subtle smoky eyes, mauve lip shade, a hint of mascara on the lashes, and rouge-tinted cheeks. Lastly, back-swept loose tresses rounded off the look.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest interview

In an interview with Elle, Samantha opened up about her health, myositis diagnosis, and navigating a very public divorce with actor Naga Chaitanya. The actor also talked about her tough experiences in life and the wisdom she gained. "We all wish we could change certain things about our lives, and I sometimes wonder if I needed to have gone through the things I have. But looking back, I wouldn't have it any other way," she said.

Samantha's myositis diagnosis

After being diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease - myositis, Samantha had taken a break from work. Earlier this year, she also started her health podcast, Take 20.