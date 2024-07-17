 Samantha Ruth Prabhu's goddess look in red corset and skirt by Masaba Gupta steals hearts. It costs... | Fashion Trends - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jul 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's goddess look in red corset and skirt by Masaba Gupta steals hearts. It costs...

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, New Delhi
Jul 17, 2024 03:43 PM IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu turned into a goddess dressed in a red corset and skirt by Masaba Gupta for a photoshoot. Find out the price of the ensemble here.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is the cover star of Elle India's latest issue. For one of the photoshoots, the actor wore a crimson red corset and skirt set designed by Masaba Gupta's eponymous label. We found out the price of the separates. Know the details inside. (Also Read | Shloka Mehta repeats bejewelled blouse from Day 3 to pair it with saree, don't miss second look in floral net saree)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu wears a red corset and skirt by Masaba Gupta. (Instagram )
Samantha Ruth Prabhu wears a red corset and skirt by Masaba Gupta. (Instagram )

Samantha Ruth Prabhu steals hearts in a red corset and skirt: How much does it cost?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu transformed into a goddess dressed in a crimson red ensemble, which is a part of House of Masaba's wearable art collection. It features a corset and a floor-sweeping draped skirt styled with a matching sash, which Samantha wore on her neck. The corset is decorated with gold gator-adorned round-plated embellishments. Meanwhile, the decolletage-flaunting strapless neckline, bodycon fitting, and structured boning added the oomph factor.

The separates are available on the House of Masaba website and are called The Ghana Gator Corset Set In Red. Adding the ensemble to your collection will cost you a fortune. The set is worth 1,25,000.

The price of the crimson red corset and draped skirt set. (houseofmasaba.com)
The price of the crimson red corset and draped skirt set. (houseofmasaba.com)

How did Samantha style the crimson red outfit?

Minimal styling allowed Samantha's crimson-red outfit to shine on its own. For accessories, the actor chose rose gold and silver embellished ear hoops. Meanwhile, for her glam, she opted for darkened brows, winged eyeliner, subtle smoky eyes, mauve lip shade, a hint of mascara on the lashes, and rouge-tinted cheeks. Lastly, back-swept loose tresses rounded off the look.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest interview

In an interview with Elle, Samantha opened up about her health, myositis diagnosis, and navigating a very public divorce with actor Naga Chaitanya. The actor also talked about her tough experiences in life and the wisdom she gained. "We all wish we could change certain things about our lives, and I sometimes wonder if I needed to have gone through the things I have. But looking back, I wouldn't have it any other way," she said.

Samantha's myositis diagnosis

After being diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease - myositis, Samantha had taken a break from work. Earlier this year, she also started her health podcast, Take 20.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Lifestyle / Fashion / Samantha Ruth Prabhu's goddess look in red corset and skirt by Masaba Gupta steals hearts. It costs...
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On