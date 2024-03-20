 Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fans say 'she will always be HOT' as she stuns in angelic ensemble for Citadel Honey Bunny event | Fashion Trends - Hindustan Times
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fans say 'she will always be HOT' as she stuns in angelic ensemble for Citadel Honey Bunny event

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, New Delhi
Mar 20, 2024 09:42 AM IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu attended a Prime Video event for her upcoming project, Citadel Hunny Bunny. She stunned at the occasion in an angelic ensemble.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu attended a star-studded event hosted by Prime Video in Mumbai, where the streaming service announced a 69-title 2024 slate of new and returning series and original and licensed films. Samantha and Varun Dhawan starrer, Indian spin-off of Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden's Citadel's first look was also revealed at the affair. The announcement also shared the title of the show Citadel Honey Bunny. Samantha arrived at the occasion dressed in a badass angelic ensemble that earned her praises from fans. Scroll through to see what she wore.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu poses in angelic ensemble which she wore to attend a Citadel Honey Bunny event. (Instagram)
Samantha Ruth Prabhu poses in angelic ensemble which she wore to attend a Citadel Honey Bunny event. (Instagram)

(Also Read | Samantha Ruth Prabhu's sensational sequin saree in Malaysia shows how to not look like a bride in red. It costs...)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a feisty angel at Prime Video event

Samantha Ruth Prabhu slipped into a silver metal-crafted blouse and black flared pants to the Prime Video event. The actor shared pictures of her look for the occasion on Instagram with the caption, "Unbelievably grateful #Citadel #HoneyBunny." Kresha Bajaj designed the ensemble, and Samantha thanked the designer for the 'amazing outfit' in the caption. Fans loved the look and flooded the comments section with praise. One wrote, "She will ALWAYS be HOT." Another commented, "The fallen angel!" A user wrote, "Ooooh mama." Diet Sabya also shared Samantha's picture on their Instagram stories and captioned it, “Samantha will never not be hot.”

Samantha's silver blouse gives the illusion of an angel's wings. It features a sleeveless silhouette, a backless design, a halter neckline, feather metal embellishments adorned in the shape of wings, a front slit revealing her midriff, a body-hugging fit, and an asymmetric hem. She wore the gorgeous metal blouse with black high-waisted pants. They feature a fit-and-flare silhouette and a floor-grazing hem length.

Samantha styled the ensemble with stylish diamond accessories, including statement rings, double hoop earrings, and a Serpentine luxurious bracelet watch. She added an oomph factor to her look with high heels, glossy coral pink lip shade, silver smoky eye shadow, smudged kohl, mascara on the lashes, winged eyeliner, darkened brows, rouge on the cheekbones, and light contouring.

About Citadel Honey Bunny

Meanwhile, apart from Samantha and Varun, Citadel Honey Bunny also stars Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, Kashvi Majmundar, Saquib Saleem, and Sikandar Kher.

