Samantha Ruth Prabhu's bikini for a dip in nature's pool during Malaysia holiday is a summer holiday dream. See pics

Samantha Ruth Prabhu travelled to Malaysia for a holiday. The actor is enjoying her stay in Langkawi. She recently shared pictures from her time there, and the post shows her taking a dip in the lake while dressed in a bikini. She chose a brown-coloured swimsuit for the occasion. It is the perfect summer holiday look that you need to invest in to upgrade your closet. Scroll through to see what Samantha wore. (Also Read | Samantha Ruth Prabhu's sensational sequin saree in Malaysia shows how to not look like a bride in red. It costs...) Samantha Ruth Prabhu wears a bikini during her Malaysia holiday. (Instagram)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu drops bikini pictures from Malaysia

Samantha shared pictures from her time in Malaysia with the caption, "Highest love [white heart emoji]." The post shows her enjoying different activities during the holiday. She tagged her location as The Datai Langkawi. The first picture shows her standing inside a nature pool in the jungle and marvelling at her surroundings, dressed in a brown textured bikini. In two other pictures, she can be seen smiling towards the camera while swimming. In the third picture, she meditates. The other pictures capture the beautiful property she is staying in during her holiday in Malaysia.

Coming to Samantha's brown bikini set, it features a colour-coordinated brown bikini top and bikini bottoms. While the sleeveless top features broad shoulder straps, a textured silhouette, a plunging neckline, a twisted design on the fitted bust, an asymmetric hem, and a cropped design exposing her toned abs, the bottoms have a low-rise waist, a figure-hugging design, and high-leg cut-outs.

Samantha accessorised her bikini set with a dainty necklace featuring a pretty diamond pendant. She rounded off the look with side-parted open locks styled with soft curls, nude lip shade, and blushed glowing skin.

Earlier, Samantha had shared another set of pictures from her holiday that showed her exercising during the morning. The post also featured a snap of a piece of paper carrying the information about Samantha's metabolic age. Lastly, she also posted a bunch of photos capturing the property. "Forever seeking the morning sun. The best kind of mornings," she captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Samantha revealed last week that she will be resuming work. In July last year, she announced a break from her projects for at least one year to focus on her health. She underwent treatment for an autoimmune condition, Myositis, in the US.