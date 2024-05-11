Kriti Sanon's breathtaking green saree, bustier blouse by Masaba Gupta is a must-have ethnic look. Here's what it costs

Kriti Sanon's sartorial choices always succeed in getting a thumbs up from fans who ardently follow her style journey. Whether on the red carpet or editorial shoots, Kriti manages to serve stunning looks with her steal-worthy outfits. Recently, she draped herself in a raw silk green saree embroidered in gold foil embroidery, sequin work and intricate thread designs. If you wish to add her ethnic look to your closet, we found the price details. Keep scrolling to know. Kriti Sanon poses in a beautiful green silk saree and bustier blouse by Masaba Gupta. (Instagram)

Kriti Sanon in a green raw silk saree looks magical: What is the price?

Celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover shared breathtaking pictures of Kriti Sanon on Instagram. The post shows her wearing a green silk saree and a bustier silk blouse. "Elegance personified," Sukriti captioned the photos. The saree Kriti wore in the pictures is from the shelves of the designer clothing label House Of Masaba. The drape is called the Green Mystic Saree. Adding it to your collection will cost you ₹32,000.

The price of the House Of Masaba saree Kriti Sanon wore for the photoshoot. (houseofmasaba.com)

Meanwhile, the raw silk saree features a dual-toned striped design in light and darker green shades. Additionally, the six yards comes embellished with a broad velvet embroidered patti border that features sequin work, intricate thread embroidery, and foil work. Lastly, the embroidered fish motifs on the palla and the front pleats done with mystic foil on vertical stripes added details to the drape. The actor wore the ethnic look in a traditional draping style, letting the pallu fall from her shoulder elegantly.

Kriti wore the saree with a matching raw silk bustier blouse piece featuring a square neckline, spaghetti straps, a cropped silhouette, a fitted bust, back zip fastening, and palm motifs embroidered all over in gold foil. Meanwhile, the actor chose ornate gold jewellery to style the ethnic look. She chose bracelets, a statement ring, and jhumkis adorned with beads and gemstones.

Lastly, for the glam picks, Kriti opted for subtle smoky brown eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, feathered brows, berry-toned lip shade, rouge on the cheekbones, beaming highlighter, and a dainty green bindi. Centre-parted loose locks styled in soft waves gave the finishing touch.