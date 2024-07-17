Shloka Mehta repeats bejewelled blouse from Day 3 to pair it with saree, don't miss second look in floral net saree

Shloka Mehta and her sister, Diya Mehta Jatia, collaborated for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding to create incredible fashion moments. Shloka wore two gorgeous sarees for the last leg of the celebrations - an embellished cream saree and a yellow floral net saree. Read on as we decode her attire. (Also Read | Shloka Mehta's 450-carat diamond necklace with gigantic hearts is the talk of the town as US influencer shares details) Shloka Mehta repeats her bejewelled blouse from Day 3 to pair with the first saree. The second pic shows her in a net floral saree. (Instagram )

Shloka Mehta wears two beautiful sarees

Diya Mehta posted Shloka's pictures on Instagram with the caption, "And it's a wraaaapp! Superrr exhausted but so happyy! Last few days were just (Pinched Fingers Emoji) #sareenotsorry." While the yellow net saree is by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, the second drape is from Shloka's personal collection. She paired it with a bejewelled blouse by Abu-Sandeep, which she had worn earlier with a lehenga.

Shloka Mehta in a cream embellished saree. (Instagram)

Shloka Mehta repeats her lehenga blouse for another look

Shloka's sustainability approach shined at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. After re-wearing her wedding attire - which she dyed in a pink hue - Shloka repeated a bejewelled blouse she had earlier worn with a lehenga on Day 3 of the wedding festivities. It comes in a mint green and pink hue, decked with resham embroidery, gemstone embellishments, and a diamond baju bandh.

Shloka Mehta in an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga. (Instagram)

The cream saree is decked in pearl lotus flower embellishments. She draped it in a traditional style, pleating the pallu on the shoulder and cinching it with a diamond kamar bandh. Lastly, a diamond choker, earrings, kadhas, centre-parted loose tresses, smoky eyes adorned with kohl, nude lips, and rouge-tinted cheeks rounded off the styling.

Decoding Shloka's yellow net saree

The yellow net saree by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla features colourful floral embroidery, sequin embellishments, and gota patti borders.

Shloka paired the nine yards with a matching embroidered blouse and rare yellow diamond jewels, including a necklace, flower earrings, bracelets, and a hair chain. Lastly, a ponytail, mascara-adorned lashes, pink lips, brown eye shadow, and a dainty bindi completed the look.

About Shloka Mehta

Shloka is the eldest daughter-in-law of the Ambani family. She is married to Akash Ambani. The couple is the parents of two kids, Prithvi and Veda.