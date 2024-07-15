Shloka Mehta's 450-carat diamond necklace with gigantic hearts is the talk of the town as US influencer shares details

The Ambani ladies' jewellery pieces for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding celebrations captivated the internet with their opulence. Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta, and Radhika Merchant wore everything, from emeralds to diamonds and sapphires. And now, Shloka's 450-carat diamond jewellery with gigantic hearts has become the talk of the town. (Also Read | Shloka Mehta re-wears her wedding lehenga to Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's shaadi to celebrate their love) Shloka Mehta wears a 450-carat diamond necklace with gigantic hearts to Anant Ambani's wedding. (Instagram )

Shloka Mehta's diamond jewellery becomes the talk of the town

Shloka Mehta not only repurposed her wedding lehenga for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, she styled it with the most exquisite diamond jewellery. US influencer and jewellery expert Julia Chafe posted a video on Instagram talking about Shloka's diamond necklace decked with 'gigantic' heart-cut diamonds. The opulent neckpiece is almost 350 carats. She paired it with a diamond nath, earrings, kadhas, and a mang tika. Julia revealed that Shloka's earrings feature nearly 75 carats of diamonds, and the jewellery weighs almost 450 carats.

Julia posted the clip with the caption, "#ShlokaMehta 450 CARATS OF DIAMONDS." The video begins with Julia gushing over Shloka's violently iconic '450 carat' diamond jewellery from Kantilal Chhotalal. She also discussed the details of the jewels the eldest Ambani daughter-in-law wore, including the gigantic hearts in her necklace and earrings (which 'weigh as much as a brick').

Julia added, "If there's anything we know about Shloka, it's that she loves heart shapes. As do I...I just want you to understand how hard it is to find matching cut heart shapes like that. They're always a little bit different. But when you are an Ambani, you can match all the hearts you want."

Shloka Mehta pairs her wedding lehenga with the opulent diamond jewels

Shloka Mehta and her stylist sister, Diya Mehta, decided to dye her wedding lehenga pink to repurpose it for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. The custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga is lavishly hand-embroidered with jadau and zardosi cutwork. She paired it with a bejewelled blouse and a floral motif-adorned dupatta. Lastly, minimal makeup and a centre-parted low bun completed the styling.