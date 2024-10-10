Singham Again stars Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty to do Ravan Dahan at Delhi’s Lav Kush Ramleela this year

Singham Again team to come to Delhi

According to Arjun Kumar, President Lav Kush Ramlila Committee, Red Fort, Delhi, they have extended an invitation to the film's team to join in their celebrations, honouring their contribution to promoting Indian culture.

They will perform the Ravan Dahan at the national capital's popular Ramleela on the occasion of Dussehra on Saturday. The event has been held annually at the iconic Red Fort for the last 50 years.

"To mark the victory of good over evil, this time at the Lav Kush Ramleela we invited Singham Again director Rohit Shetty and its stars Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor. They have accepted our invitation and will perform the Ravan Dahan at the event on October 12," said Arjun Singh, president of Lav Kush Ramleela Committee of Delhi, in a statement.

Talking to us, Arjun confirmed, “Ajay, Kareena and Rohit have responded to our invitation and confirmed their presence for the Ravan Dahan. They all are looking forward to joining us for the celebration, and we are going all out to make it big for them. We have promised them a huge celebration here, and we will make it happen”.

Ajay last performed the Ravan Dahan at the Ramleela back in 2016.

About Singham Again

Singham Again stars Ajay Devgn as Bajirao Singham, Ranveer Singh as Simba, Akshay Kumar as DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, Kareena Kapoor as Avni, and Deepika Padukone as Shakti Shetty. Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, Ravi Kishan and Shweta Tiwari round up the cast of the film.

Singham Again is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise. Singham was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by Singham Returns in 2014. Both projects were as box office hits.

This time, Rohit has given his own spin to the Ramayana for the cop film. In fact, Arjun has described the film as the “modern-day interpretation of Ramayana”. He plays a Ravan-like antagonist in Singham Again. The film is slated to be released on Diwali. It will clash with Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on November 1.