Arjun Kapoor on his role in Singham Again: An honour I hold close to my heart

As excitement builds for the Diwali release of Singham Again, actor Arjun Kapoor opened up about his journey and the immense honor of being part of one of Bollywood’s most iconic franchises. At a recent event where the trailer for Singham Again was unveiled, Kapoor expressed his gratitude and admiration for director Rohit Shetty’s vision. Playing a key role in the film, Kapoor emphasized how important it was to work with Shetty, a filmmaker known for his mastery of action-packed storytelling and memorable characters.

“Standing on that stage, watching the trailer unfold, was an overwhelming experience for me,” he said. “I’ve always admired Rohit sir’s vision and the way he crafts larger-than-life stories that resonate with audiences. To be chosen by him to play the modern-day Ravan in Singham Again is an honor I hold close to my heart.”

Playing a key role in the film, Kapoor emphasized how important it was to work with Shetty, a filmmaker known for his mastery of action-packed storytelling and memorable characters. “I am grateful for the opportunity and the faith he’s shown in me to bring this character to life. It’s truly a privilege to be a part of such an iconic franchise,” Kapoor noted.

The actor also shared his excitement about the film’s festive release, speaking about the enthusiastic response from fans. “The response from fans has been incredible, and it’s made me even more excited for this Diwali, when the film releases. I can’t wait to share a different side of me that I hope audiences will truly enjoy seeing on screen during this festive season,” Kapoor added.

Singham Again, the latest installment in Rohit Shetty’s Singham franchise, promises to be a high-octane spectacle, filled with action, drama, and an immersive cinematic experience. With a star-studded cast including Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jackie Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Ravi Kishan, the film is expected to bring a fresh twist to the beloved series. As fans eagerly await its release, Kapoor’s enthusiasm and dedication reflect his commitment to evolving as an actor and bringing new dimensions to his performances.



*featured content