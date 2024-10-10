Influencer mimics Shakti Shetty from Singham Again in viral video, internet says ‘acting better than Deepika Padukone’

Deepika Padukone's appearance as ‘Lady Singham’ aka Shakti Shetty in Singham Again has received mixed reactions on the internet. A section of users have not been very impressed by Deepika's acting in the five minute trailer of the Ajay Devgn starrer action-thriller. However, to everyone's surprise influencer Sonalika Puri has ably mimicked the actor's dialogues and expressions from Singham Again. Fans have been lauding her impersonation of Deepika in her viral video. (Also read: Internet can't stomach Deepika Padukone's acting in Singham Again: ‘Getting overshadowed by Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff’) Influence Sonalika Puri is receiving praise for her mimicry of Deepika Padukone from Singham Again.

Sonalika Puri mimics Deepika Padukone

Sonalika took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of herself sporting the same look as Deepika's Shakti. While enacting Deepika, the influencer says, “Tere is duniya me aane ki wajah ek aurat thi, is duniya se jaane ki wajah bhi ek aurat hogi (A woman was responsible for giving you birth, your end will also be because of a woman.” She can be then seen saying, “Wo to humare Guru hain. Singham nahi re, main lady Singham hai (He is our Guru. I am not Singham, I am lady Singham).” The video ends with Sonalika imitating Deepika's smile from Singham Again while wearing sunglasses. The influencer captioned her post as, “Queen 100.”

Redditors react to Sonalika's mimicry as Lady Singham

Redditors reacted to the post and lauded Sonalika's mimicry. A user commented, “Why is the last pose literally Deepika (laughing emojis) spot on cringy dialogue delivery too.” Another user wrote, “lmfao. This is spot on. I cringed watching it, just like i did with Deepika's.” A user also commented, “Bro the side profile vaali thing is real (Bro the side profile one is real). They show her one side hamesha (always) in every god damn movie. Had a headache during the fighter movie due to this.” A user also complemented Sonalika and wrote, “This woman is acting much better than DP.”

Influencer Sonalika Puri's mimicry of Deepika Padukone went viral.

Redditors also commended the influencer's acting abilities.

About Singham Again

Singham Again also features Kareena Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar and others in pivotal characters. The movie is scheduled to release on November 1, 2024.