Internet can't stomach Deepika Padukone's acting in Singham Again: ‘Getting overshadowed by Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff’

Deepika Padukone has been on a roll since last year with blockbusters like Pathaan, Jawan, and Kalki 2898 AD. Her next, Rohit Shetty's cop ensemble Singham Again, might follow suit, but the internet isn't impressed by whatever little they saw of her in the trailer released on Monday. (Also Read – Sanjay Leela Bhansali ‘froze’ on meeting Deepika Padukone for the first time: 'Beauty of the woman, her eyes, voice…') Deepika Padukone gets panned for her performance as Lady Singham in Singham Again

Internet reacts

Deepika was introduced as Shakti Shetty in the trailer. She's a cop joining the men in her force as they dish out bullets and save the day. Deepika, who wears the khaki uniform and sunglasses, is seen speaking in a Marathi accent and introducing herself as “Lady Singham.”

An X user shared a clip of Deepika's bit from the trailer and wrote, “naah (crying emojis) what is wrong with her.” Another wrote, “Never thought after seeing Arjun Kapoor and Tiger (Shroff) in the cast, someone could act worse than him. But congratulations Deepika."

A third tweet juxtaposed her appearance in Singham Again to an old interview of filmmaker Farah Khan, who launched her in the 2007 blockbuster, Om Shanti Om. In the video, Farah claims Deepika's diction wasn't on point when she came on board. The caption of the tweet stated, “It’s been 17 years! And she hasn’t improved a bit. The greatest trick Deepika Padukone has ever pulled was convincing a bunch of teenagers that she is a good actress. No doubt she has stopped signing movies she needs to carry on her own.”

Another even compared Deepika's black vest and sunglasses look in the Singham Again poster to the look of Nayanthara from Jawan last year. Against Nayanthara, the text read, “What you order online," while “What you get” referred to Deepika in Singham Again. A comment on Reddit, however, put the onus on Rohit Shetty. “Shetty has somehow managed to make even THAT smile annoying (crying emoji),” they wrote. “It's the forced ‘Tapori’ (street) accent she is trying to pull. Heyy bhagwan (Oh God). It's not working,” said another.

About Singham Again

Singham Again will mark Deepika's first film post becoming a mother to a baby girl last month. Her husband Ranveer Singh is also a part of the film, as he will reprise his role of Simmba. They'll be joined by Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, and Arjun Kapoor among others. Singham Again will release in cinemas on the occasion of Diwali on November 1.