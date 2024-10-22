Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Oct 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Salman Khan’s old video talking about the blackbuck case resurfaces: ‘I wasn’t the one..’

ByMahima Pandey
Oct 22, 2024 01:41 PM IST

Amidst ongoing threats from Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang, Salman Khan’s old video denying the accusation of hunting blackbucks resurfaces from 2008

Back in 1998, Salman Khan along with his co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Sonali Bendre was accused of hunting down blackbucks in a village of Rajasthan while shooting for their film Hum Saath-Saath Hain (1999). Bollywood’s Bhaijaan was arrested in an alleged case of poaching endangered animals and granted bail. In the last 26 years, the case has been closed and reopened several times. In 2016 he was acquitted in the case before being convicted again in 2018, later being released on bail. This whole fiasco also got Salman in trouble with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his gang, who consider blackbucks as sacred.

As per reports, Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Tabu were accused of hunting down blackbucks while shooting for Hum Saath-Saath Hain
As per reports, Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Tabu were accused of hunting down blackbucks while shooting for Hum Saath-Saath Hain

Salman Khan and his co-stars in a still from Hum Saath Saath Hain
Salman Khan and his co-stars in a still from Hum Saath Saath Hain

Recently there were fresh threats which forced Salman to boost his security. Well, amidst all the tension, an old video of the actor denying the accusations against him have now resurfaced on the internet. In an interview clip from 2008, shared on Reddit, Salman claims that he wasn’t the one who shot the blackbuck. Calling him a ‘victim of ignorance’, the interviewer stats that she does not believe Salman would have shot the animal if he knew it was an endangered species. When asked if that’s true, Salman replies, “There’s a long story there. And.. I wasn’t the one who shot the blackbuck.”

I wasn’t the one who shot the blackbuck says Salman (2008)
byu/Icy-One-5297 inBollyBlindsNGossip

In the video, when the journalist points out that the actor took the rap for it and didn’t point fingers at anyone, Salman simply says, “There’s no point.” He also gives a sarcastic remark when asked about his time in jail, calling it a ‘lot of fun’. Well, this led to several speculations and netizen theories in the Reddit thread, with many fans calling their favourite superstar innocent.

On the work front, Salman is currently busy hosting Bigg Boss 18. He was reportedly going to shoot a cameo as his beloved cop character Chulbul Pandey from the 2010 film Dabangg for Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. But as per latest buzz, the cameo was cancelled after politician and Salman’s good friend Baba Siddique’s assassination. Bhaijaan will next be seen in A.R. Murugadoss’s next film Sikandar.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //