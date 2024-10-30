Amid death threats, Salman Khan to perform in Dubai on December 7

Salman Khan is not letting the reported death threats disrupt his work schedule. Amid growing concerns around his security, the actor will take the stage in Dubai on December 7 to perform as part of Da-bangg The Tour – Reloaded. Also read: Blackbuck case: Salman Khan should apologise to Bishnoi community, says Anup Jalota Bollywood actor Salman Khan also shot for Bigg Boss 18.(PTI)

Da-bangg The Tour – Reloaded

The news of the tour has been put out on social media. Actor Sonakshi Sinha also took to Instagram to share the poster of the event. The entertainment gala will mark his first global appearance since receiving death threats.

Besides Salman and Sonakshi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Tamannaah Bhatia, Prabhu Deva, Maniesh Paul, Sunil Grover, and Aastha Gill will also perform at the event.

As per the poster, the live event will be for around four hours, full of dance, music, fun, laughter, and party. It is scheduled to take place at Dubai Harbour. Some days ago, Salman also took to his official X page to share the update. He shared, “DUBAI get ready for DA-BANGG THE TOUR – RELOADED on 7th December 2024”.

Salman has also continued to shoot for his projects such as Sikandar and Bigg Boss 18 with additional security measures.

Salman gets death threat

Salman Khan has reportedly received yet another death threat. The unknown caller demanded ₹2 crore from the actor. The Worli police has registered an offence against the unknown person for sending various WhatsApp message on Mumbai Police's Traffic Helpline number demanding ₹2 crore from Salman Khan.

The incident comes days after the Mumbai Police arrested a 20-year-old man from Noida in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly issuing a death threat to Salman Khan and NCP leader Zeeshan Siddique. The man was held on Monday.

Last month, Zeeshan's father, Baba Siddique (66), a three-time MLA and former state minister, was shot dead outside his son's office in Bandra, Mumbai. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which claimed responsibility for the killing, cited the politician's close ties with Salman as one of the reasons why he was killed. Earlier this year, there was a shooting incident outside his residence, following which his security was beefed up.