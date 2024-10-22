Salman Khan to resume shoot for Sikandar as per schedule amid death threats

Salman Khan has officially resumed shooting for his much-anticipated film, Sikandar. After a brief hiatus, fans of the actor are eagerly looking forward to seeing him back on screen. Salman had already begun shooting for the film earlier this year, as a picture of him from set was released in June. The actor has beefed up his security in the past few days, after he received fresh death threats after the murder of political leader and his close friend Baba Siddique. (Also read: Salman Khan to import ₹2-crore bulletproof car after fresh death threat from Lawrence Bishnoi gang: Report) Salman Khan's next film Sikandar will release in Eid 2025.(AFP)

Salman shoots for Sikandar

According to a source close to the production, “As per the planned schedule, Salman Khan has resumed shooting for Sikandar.”

Salman is currently busy hosting the latest season of Bigg Boss. He returned to shoot for Bigg Boss 18 last week amid heavy security. This was the first time that he returned to work after Baba Siddique was murdered. Salman shoots for weekend special, Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, as the host of the show. The responsibility for Baba Siddique's murder has been taken by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. On Friday, Mumbai Police's WhatsApp number received a threat for Salman Khan where the actor was asked to pay ₹5 crore.

More details

Salman shared an update about the film in June, in which fans saw him in a new look on the set, sporting moustache and beard. In the caption, Salman wrote, “Looking forward to Eid 2025 with team Sikandar.” The film will be backed by Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Salman was last seen in Tiger 3, opposite Katrina Kaif. The Maneesh Sharma film released in theatres last year in November. Sikandar, directed by A.R. Murugadoss, is currently in production and expected to release in 2025.