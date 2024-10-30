Salman Khan gets death threat again, message says pay 2 crore, or…: Mumbai Police

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has reportedly received yet another death threat. The unknown caller demanded ₹2 crore from the actor. The Worli police have registered an offence against unknown person for sending various WhatsApp message on Mumbai Police's Traffic Helpline number demanding ₹2 crore from Salman Khan. Bollywood actor Salman Khan (ANI)

The unknown sender has threatened with dire consequences to Salman Khan if the money is not paid to him. The Traffic Police reported the matter to the Worli Police which have registered an offence in the matter and started tracking the sender.

The incident comes two days after the Mumbai pPolice arrested a 20-year-old man from Noida in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly issuing a death threat to Bollywood actor Salman Khan and NCP leader Zeeshan Siddique. The man was held on Monday.

"The accused initially sent a threatening message on MLA Zeeshan Siddique's helpline number and later made a voice call on it, in which he issued a death threat to Siddique and actor Salman Khan.This took place on Friday," an official of Nirmal Nagar police station in Mumbai said.

A case in this connection was registered on Monday and with the help of technical evidence, the accused was nabbed from Noida. He is being brought to Mumbai for investigation.

The call was made at the Zeeshan Siddique's public relations office located in Bandra East.

Zeeshan's father, Baba Siddique (66), a three-time MLA and former state minister, was shot dead outside his son's office in Bandra on October 12. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which claimed responsibility for the NCP leader's killing, citing the politician's close ties with Salman as one of the reasons why he was killed.

Zeeshan recently mentioned in an interview that after the death of his father, who was also a close friend of actor Salman Khan, the Bollywood actor was extremely worried about his well-being.

Mumbai Police arrests man from Jamshedpur

Last week, the Mumbai Police arrested a man from Jamshedpur who had threatened Salman Khan in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and demanded a ransom of ₹5 crore.

According to the Mumbai Police, it registered a case against an unknown person and started an investigation after Mumbai Traffic Police received a threatening message.

"With the help of local police in Jamshedpur, an investigation was done and today the person who sent the message was arrested. He will be brought to Mumbai," the police said.

Earlier on October 21, the Mumbai Police received an apology from the same sender who threatened Khan on October 18, stating that the message was "sent by mistake."

The initial threat message was sent to the number of Mumbai Traffic Police's control room on October 18.