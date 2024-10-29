Baba Siddique's son Zeeshan Siddique gets threat message; accused held from Uttar Pradesh

The Mumbai Police has picked up a 21-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh's Noida for allegedly sending a threat message to slain NCP (Ajit Pawar) leader Baba Siddique's MLA son Zeeshan Siddique. Bandra East MLA Zeeshan Siddique with his late father Baba Siddique in Mumbai. (Raju Shinde/ HT file)

The accused has been handed over to the Nirmal Nagar Police in Mumbai and is being questioned to get his intention behind sending the text message.

NDTV, citing unnamed police sources, reported that Zeeshan Siddique's office in Bandra had received messages on Friday evening, threatening Salman Khan and the MLA of death unless they paid a ransom. A staff of Zeeshan Siddique's office had registered a police complaint and an FIR was filed.

The Mumbai Police then identified Mohammed Tayyab as the man behind the threats and arrested him.

Earlier, Mumbai Police had arrested Shaikh Hussain Shaikh Mausin, a 24-year-old vegetable seller from Jamshedpur, over a threat message received by Mumbai traffic police's WhatsApp helpline.

A threat message demanding ₹5 crore from the actor was received on the Mumbai Traffic Police's WhatsApp helpline, prompting the police to register a case and launch an investigation.

Police tracked down the number to Jharkhand and teams were dispatched to nab the accused, an official said, adding that another team visited Guwahati.

Even as the police widened the dragnet to trace the sender of the message, the Mumbai traffic police received an "apology" from the same mobile phone number, officials had said on Tuesday.

Notably, Salman Khan had earlier received death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Suspected members of the gang had opened fire outside the actor’s Bandra home in April this year. A few months back, the Navi Mumbai police uncovered a plot by the Bishnoi gang to kill Khan, leading to security enhancement for the actor.

Baba Siddiqui was shot dead

Baba Siddiqui, the NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister, was shot dead by three shooters on October 12 near his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Nirmal Nagar, Mumbai.

So far, nine persons arrested in the Baba Siddiqui murder case. The nine accused are Gurmail Baljit Singh (23), Dharmaraj Kashyap (21), Harish Kumar Nisad (26), Pravin Lonkar (30), Nitin Gautam Sapre (32), Sambhaji Kisan Pardhi (44), Pradeep Dattu Thombre (37), Chetan Dilip Pardhi and Ram Fulchand Kanoujia (43).

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang has claimed responsibility for the murder.

Earlier police said that the three suspected shooters allegedly involved in the Baba Siddiqui murder were in contact with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi, through Snapchat, before executing the shooting of the NCP leader.