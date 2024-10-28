‘Salman Khan can’t sleep properly’: Zeeshan Siddique says actor calls him every night since Baba Siddique’s death

Salman Khan's security has been a major concern for his fans ever since the death of NCP leader Baba Siddique. After gangster Lawrence Bishnoi took responsibility of the late politician's murder, questions about the security of Salman and his family have been raised in the media. Recently, Baba Siddique's son Zeeshan Siddique, in an interview with BBC Hindi stated that Salman has always been supportive of him. He also revealed that the actor has been unable to sleep properly since his father died. (Also read: Salman Khan, Salim Khan's effigies burnt by Bishnois after Lawrence Bishnoi's death threats: 'He cannot mislead people') Zeeshan Siddique recently said that Salman Khan has been very supportive ever since his father's death.

Zeeshan Siddique says Salman has always been supportive

Zeeshan, when asked how much support he is getting from celebrities who were invited at his late father's parties, stated that, “Main humesha se pitaji ke jo dost rahe hain unko celebrities to nahi maanta hoon. Kyuki agar aapke ghar pe koi agar humesha aata hai, aapke pitaji ke parivarik dost hote hain to woh ghar ke sadasya hi jaise hote hain. To jitta ghar ke sadasya ki ahmiyat hoti hai waise Bhai ki ahmiyat hai aur baaki jo pitaji ke dost hain. (I have never considered my father's friends to be celebrities. Because if someone always visits your home, they are your father's close friends and are considered family members. So, Salman Khan and other celebrities are as important as any other family member).”

He further said, “Salman Bhai bhi bohot upset hue is cheez ko le kar. Pitaji aur Salman Bhai to humesha sage bhai jitne hi close the. Pitaji ke jaane ke baad bhi Bhai ne bohot support diya hai, humesha check karte hain mere pe. Unko raat ko neend nahi aati hai, ye sab baat karte hain. (Salman was very upset by all these things. Father and Salman were as close as real brothers. He has supported me a lot ever since my father's death; he always makes sure to check on me. He can't sleep properly at night; he speaks to me about all these things).”

About Baba Siddique

Salman always used to be among the attendees at Baba Siddique's Iftaar parties. The late politician was known for inviting Bollywood artists to his lavish parties. The NCP leader was shot dead on the night of October 12 outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Mumbai's upscale Bandra area. Two of the shooters were subsequently arrested. The probe is still going on related to the murder case.

Salman Khan's upcoming projects

It has been widely speculated that Salman will be next seen in a cameo as Chulbul Pandey in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. While rumours were that the actor might cancel the shoot for security reasons, Akshay Kumar teased about the cameo again by mentioning Chulbul in his Instagram post. The actor had posted a picture of his lunch date with the Singham Again team. Salman is also shooting for AR Murigadoss's Sikandar, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.