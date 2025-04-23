Donald Trump dials PM Modi, condemns Pahalgam terror attack

US President Donald Trump earlier on Tuesday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convey condolences for the loss of lives in the terror attack that took place near Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, government sources told HT. US President Donald Trump told PM Modi that US offers all the possible support to India. (X/@narendramodi)

Trump condemned the attack and said that Washington stands with India in its fight against terrorism, offering all possible support to New Delhi.

PM Modi thanked the US President and said that India is determined to bring the perpetrators and supporters of this cowardly and heinous terrorist attack to justice, sources added.

At least twenty six people, mostly civilians, were reportedly gunned by terrorists in the attack that took place on Tuesday afternoon near Pahalgam. While 20 others were injured.

The incident occurred around 3 pm when terrorists came down from the mountain in Baisaran valley and started firing at tourists who frequent the place, which is often dubbed as 'mini Switzerland' because of its long, lush green meadows.

Later, ministry of external affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal took to X and posted about Trump's call to the Prime Minister.

"President Donald Trump @realDonaldTrump @POTUS called PM @narendramodi and conveyed his deepest condolences at the loss of innocent lives in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. President Trump strongly condemned the terror attack and expressed full support to India to bring to justice the perpetrators of this heinous attack. India and the United States stand together in the fight against terror."

‘Deepest sympathies to people of India’

Trump had earlier taken to his Truth Social network to react to the terror attack, calling it a "deeply disturbing" incident.

“Deeply disturbing news out of Kashmir. The United States stands strong with India against Terrorism. We pray for the souls of those lost, and for the recovery of the injured. Prime Minister Modi, and the incredible people of India, have our full support and deepest sympathies. Our hearts are with you all,” he wrote.

The attack took place amid Donald Trump's deputy JD Vance's four-day India visit.

Vance also took to X and condoled the loss of lives in the terror attack. "Usha and I extend our condolences to the victims of the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India. Over the past few days, we have been overcome with the beauty of this country and its people. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they mourn this horrific attack," he wrote.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi had condemned the attack and vowed to bring the perpetrators of the incident to justice.

"I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected,” the Prime Minister said on X.

He further said, "Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice... they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will get even stronger."