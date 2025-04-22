Pahalgam attack live updates: Amit Shah departs for Srinagar

Pahalgam attack live updates: Security personnel stand guard as Injured tourists are being brought to a hospital after terrorists target tourists in J&K's Pahalgam.

Pahalgam attack live updates: At least 12 tourists were injured while several are feared dead in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam's Baisaran in Jammu and Kashmir. Authorities are yet to release an official death toll. Gunshots were heard in the area, following which security forces rushed there. Initial reports suggested a possible terror attack at a site frequented by tourists, the police said. Security forces have been rushed to the area, and an operation is currently underway, reported PTI....Read More

The incident occurred at around 3 pm when terrorists came down from the mountain in Baisaran valley and started firing at the tourists who frequent the place, which is often dubbed as 'mini Switzerland' because of its long, lush green meadows.

Authorities pressed a chopper into service for the evacuation of the injured persons, the officials said, adding some of the injured were brought down from the meadows by local people on their ponies.

The incident comes when Kashmir is witnessing a surge in tourist arrivals after reeling under militancy for years. Also, the 38-day Amarnath pilgrimage is scheduled to begin on July 3.

Pahalgam terror attack: Top developments