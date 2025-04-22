Pahalgam attack live updates: Amit Shah departs for Srinagar

Pahalgam attack live updates: At least 12 tourists injured, multiple deaths feared
Pahalgam attack live updates: At least 12 tourists were injured while several are feared dead in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam's Baisaran in Jammu and Kashmir. Authorities are yet to release an official death toll. Gunshots were heard in the area, following which security forces rushed there. Initial reports suggested a possible terror attack at a site frequented by tourists, the police said. Security forces have been rushed to the area, and an operation is currently underway, reported PTI....Read More
The incident occurred at around 3 pm when terrorists came down from the mountain in Baisaran valley and started firing at the tourists who frequent the place, which is often dubbed as 'mini Switzerland' because of its long, lush green meadows.
Authorities pressed a chopper into service for the evacuation of the injured persons, the officials said, adding some of the injured were brought down from the meadows by local people on their ponies.
The incident comes when Kashmir is witnessing a surge in tourist arrivals after reeling under militancy for years. Also, the 38-day Amarnath pilgrimage is scheduled to begin on July 3.
Pahalgam terror attack: Top developments
- PM Narendra Modi condemned the Pahalgam terror attack on Tuesday, saying the guilty will be brought to justice and that India's resolve to fight terrorism is “unshakable.”
- Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday condemned the terror attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam and said the perpetrators would face the harshest consequences.
- Amit Shah departed for Srinagar in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attacks.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Union Home Minister Amit Shah following the terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam.
- Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Tuesday strongly condemned the terror attack on tourists in the Pahalgam area of Anantnag district and assured that those behind the incident will be brought to justice.
Pahalgam attack live updates: Mamata Banerjee on Jammu and Kashmir terror strike
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam and demanded strict action against the perpetrators of the attack.
“I am deeply anguished by the brutal terrorist attack in the Pahalgam region of Anantnag, Jammu & Kashmir. My heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, and prayers for the swift recovery of the injured. This act of violence is utterly reprehensible and must not go unpunished,” Banerjee wrote on X.
Pahalgam attack live updates: Jammu and Kashmir administration launches helpline numbers
The Jammu and Kashmir administration issued helpline numbers after a terrorist attack occurred in Pahalgam.
Emergency Control Room – Srinagar: 0194-2457543, 0194-2483651 Adil Fareed, ADC Srinagar – 7006058623. Helpline for assistance on the Pahalgam terror incident," says Information & PR Department, UT of J&K.
Pahalgam attack live updates: Karnataka businessman killed in terror strike
A businessman from Karnataka’s Shivamogga district was among those killed in a deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on Tuesday, according to the victim’s family. READ FULL STORY
Pahalgam attack live updates: Politicians condemn terror strike in Jammu and Kashmir
Political leaders condemned the attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday, where at least 20 tourists were injured and many feared dead as unidentified gunmen opened fire on innocent civilians, officials said. READ FULL STORY
Pahalgam attack live updates: Rajasthan chief minister condemns terror strike
Rajasthan chief minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Tuesday condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 12 people were injured and several are feared dead.
"The cowardly terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, is highly condemnable. My condolences are with the bereaved families in this hour of immense grief," Sharma said.
Pahalgam attack live updates: Survivors narrate horror: ‘My husband was shot’
A terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday left at least 12 tourists injured after unidentified gunmen opened fire. The attack took place at Baisaran, a meadow accessible only by foot or pony, where a group of tourists had gone visiting this morning, the officials said. READ FULL STORY
Pahalgam attack live updates: Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief condemns terror strike, calls for stern action
The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP condemned the terror attack on unarmed tourists at a Pahalgam resort on Tuesday.
Calling it a "tragic and unfortunate incident", Jammu and Kashmir BJP President Sat Sharma said the attack was carried out at the behest of Pakistan, targeting innocent visitors who had come to the Union Territory to experience its natural beauty.
"This is heartbreaking. The tourists had visited Vaishno Devi and later decided to explore scenic destinations like Pahalgam. Such acts of violence should not happen, especially when people come here in peace," Sharma said.
Pahalgam attack live updates: In the aftermath of a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, Union home minister Amit Shah departed for Srinagar. The state's lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha is also on his way to Srinagar.
Pahalgam attack live updates: Anantnag police announce help desk for tourists
Pahalgam attack live updates: Anantnag police announced a help desk for tourists in the aftermath of a terrorist attack that injured several tourists in Pahalgam.
In a post on X they said, “24/7 Emergency Help Desk for Tourists –Police Control Room Anantnag - A dedicated help desk has been established at the Police Control Room Anantnag to assist tourists requiring assistance or information.”
The contact details for the help desk are as follows:
- 9596777669
- 01932225870
- Whatsapp 9419051940
Pahalgam attack live updates: Karnataka CM sends teams to Kashmir after terror strike
Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said he had held an emergency meeting with senior state officials and dispatched multiple teams to Jammu and Kashmir to coordinate response efforts.
The CM's response came after it was reported that tourists from Karnataka had been injured in the attack.
Pahalgam attack live updates: CM Siddaramaiah holds meeting
Chief minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday held a meeting after receiving information about aKarnataka businessman being injured in the Pahalgam terror attack, PTI reported.
Pahalgam attack live updates: Amit Shah vows action against perpetrators
Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday vowed to come down heavily on the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack in which at least 12 tourists were injured. Promising the harshest consequences for those who carried out the attack, Shah said he would leave for Srinagar shortly to hold an urgent security review meeting with all agencies. READ FULL STORY
