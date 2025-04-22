Survivors narrate Pahalgam attack horror: ‘My husband was shot…’

A terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday left at least 12 tourists injured after unidentified gunmen opened fire. The attack took place at Baisaran, a meadow accessible only by foot or pony, where a group of tourists had gone visiting this morning, the officials said. At least 12 tourists were injured and several are feared dead in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. (PTI)

Amid the chaos, haunting visuals and accounts of survivors emerged showing a woman in tears, pleading helplessly for her husband’s life, India Today reported.

"Save my husband, please", she can be heard pleading again and again, with the rest of her words unclear as tears choked her.

Another survivor said that she was eating bhelpuri when a gunman approached and shot at her husband. "The gunman told my husband he is not a Muslim and shot him," the woman was quoted as saying by India Today.

In another video, a woman can be seen trying to tend to a critically wounded man lying on the ground. "Sir, please, please, please ask for help," the woman can be heard saying.

According to an eyewitness, unidentified gunmen opened fire on the tourists from close range, resulting in injuries to several people.

"My husband was shot in the head while seven others were also injured in the attack," a woman survivor told PTI over the phone.

At least 12 tourists were injured and several are feared dead in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

Authorities pressed a chopper into service for the evacuation of the injured, the officials said, adding some of the wounded were brought down from the meadows by local people on their ponies.

PM Modi speaks to Amit Shah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a telephonic conversation with union home minister Amit Shah following the terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, and directed him to take all necessary measures in response to the incident.

PM Modi has also asked the minister to visit the site of the attack in south Kashmir's Anantnag district to assess the situation personally.

JK Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said, "The death toll is still being ascertained, so I don't want to get into those details. They will be officially conveyed as the situation becomes clearer. Needless to say, this attack is much larger than anything we've seen directed at civilians in recent years."