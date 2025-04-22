‘Perpetrators are animals’: Politicians condemn Pahalgam terror attack

Political leaders condemned the attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday where at least 20 tourists have been injured and many feared dead as unidentified gunmen opened fire on innocent civilians, officials said. Security personnel rush to the spot following a terrorist attack on tourists, in Pahalgam on Tuesday.(ANI)

Authorities rushed a chopper to evacuate the injured even as the locals rushed their ponies to rescue those affected. Former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti claimed that at least five people have been killed in the attack.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, currently in Saudi Arabia, spoke with Amit Shah to enquire about the situation, ANI reported. The home minister said he will leave for Srinagar shortly to hold a security review meeting with officials.

Army and J&K police teams rushed to the area and launched search operations.

Condemnations pour-in

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said the cowardly terrorist attack was extremely condemnable and heartbreaking. “I express my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and hope for the speedy recovery of the injured,” he wrote in Hindi on X.

“The whole country is united against terrorism. Instead of making hollow claims of the situation being normal in Jammu and Kashmir, the government should now take accountability and take concrete steps so that such barbaric incidents do not happen in the future and innocent Indians do not lose their lives like this,” added Gandhi, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha.

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said he “strongly condemns” the cowardly terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam and assured that the despicable attack will not go unpunished. “Directed the district administration and the health officials to provide immediate medical attention to those admitted at Pahalgam. An injured tourist has been evacuated to GMC Anantnag. I pray for the speedy recovery of all the injured,” Sinha wrote on X.

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah condemned the attack and said he was rushing to the union territory immediately. “I’m shocked beyond belief. This attack on our visitors is an abomination. The perpetrators of this attack are animals, inhuman & worthy of contempt. No words of condemnation are enough. I send my sympathies to the families of the deceased,” Abdullah said.

People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mufti said such violence is unacceptable and must be denounced. “Historically, Kashmir has welcomed tourists warmly, making this rare incident deeply concerning. A thorough investigation is needed to bring the perpetrators to justice and examine potential security lapses. Ensuring visitor safety is paramount, and steps must be taken to prevent future attacks,” she added.

BJP leader Ravinder Raina blamed the attack on Pakistani terrorists. “Cowardly Pakistani terrorists cannot face the brave soldiers of the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and our paramilitary forces,” he said.

Baisaran is a major tourist place in Pahalgam, besides being a campsite for trekkers who want to move further up to Tulian Lake. The area is accessible through ponies from Pahalgam and en route, a panoramic view of the town and Lidder Valley.