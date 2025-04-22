PM Modi condemns Pahalgam terror attack: 'Evil agenda will never succeed'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a state visit to Saudi Arabia, condemned the Pahalgam terror attack on Tuesday, saying the guilty will be brought to justice and that India's resolve to fight terrorism is "unshakable". Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves as he emplanes for Saudi Arabia.(ANI file photo)

"I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected. Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice...they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable, and it will get even stronger," he wrote on X.

At least 12 tourists were injured as terrorists came down from a mountain in Pahalgam's Baisaran valley and started firing.

Earlier today, PM Modi spoke with union home minister Amit Shah, asking him to visit Jammu and Kashmir and take suitable steps.

Meanwhile, Amit Shah vowed to come down heavily on the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack. He said he would leave for Srinagar shortly to attend a security review meeting.

"Anguished by the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. My thoughts are with the family members of the deceased. Those involved in this dastardly act of terror will not be spared, and we will come down heavily on the perpetrators with the harshest consequences," he wrote on X.

Amit Shah said he held a meeting via video conferencing with PM Modi.

"Briefed PM Narendra Modi about the incident and held a meeting with the concerned officials via video conferencing. Will shortly leave for Srinagar to hold an urgent security review meeting with all the agencies," he added.

Massive operation launched

The authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have pressed a chopper into service for the evacuation of the injured persons. Many injured people were brought down from the inaccessible meadows using ponies. A massive anti-terrorist operation has been launched to hunt down the terrorists.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah called the attack "an abomination".

"I’m shocked beyond belief. This attack on our visitors is an abomination. The perpetrators of this attack are animals, inhuman and worthy of contempt. No words of condemnation are enough. I send my sympathies to the families of the deceased," he said.

