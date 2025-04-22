Pahalgam terror attack: Amit Shah promises ‘harshest consequences’ for perpetrators

Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday vowed to come down heavily on the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack in which at least 12 tourists were injured. Promising the harshest consequences for those who carried out the attack, Shah said he would leave for Srinagar shortly to hold an urgent security review meeting with all agencies. Union home minister Amit Shah(ANI file photo)

"Anguished by the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. My thoughts are with the family members of the deceased. Those involved in this dastardly act of terror will not be spared, and we will come down heavily on the perpetrators with the harshest consequences," he wrote on X.

Amit Shah said he held a meeting via video conferencing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is touring Saudi Arabia.

"Briefed PM Narendra Modi about the incident and held a meeting with the concerned officials via video conferencing. Will shortly leave for Srinagar to hold an urgent security review meeting with all the agencies," he added.

According to reports, PM Modi asked Amit Shah to take all suitable steps to deal with the situation. He also asked him to visit the union territory.

Many people are feared dead in the attack.

The incident took place at 3 PM when terrorists came down from the mountain in Pahalgam's Baisaran valley and started firing at the tourists who frequent the picturesque area.

Omar Abdullah condemns Jammu and Kashmir terror attack

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah called the perpetrators of the attack "animals".

"I’m shocked beyond belief. This attack on our visitors is an abomination. The perpetrators of this attack are animals, inhuman and worthy of contempt. No words of condemnation are enough. I send my sympathies to the families of the deceased," CM Abdullah said.

The authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have pressed a chopper into service for the evacuation of the injured persons. Many injured people were brought down from the inaccessible meadows using ponies.

A massive anti-terrorist operation has been launched to hunt down the assailants.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha condemned the terror attack and vowed to punish those behind the despicable attack.

"I strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam. I assure the people that those behind this despicable attack will not go unpunished," the LG said in a post on X.

With inputs from PTI, ANI