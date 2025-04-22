JD Vance slams Washington's old ‘preaching attitude’ towards PM Modi: 'Not here to…

US Vice President JD Vance on Tuesday distanced the current Donald Trump administration from what he described as Washington’s earlier “preaching” attitude toward India, adding that both nations have a lot to offer each other. US Vice President JD Vance gestures, on the day he delivers a speech, at the Rajasthan International Centre, in Jaipur.(REUTERS)

Speaking at an event in Rajasthan's Jaipur, Vance said, "Now we're not here to preach that you do things any one particular way. Too often in the past, Washington approached Prime Minister Modi with an attitude of preaching."

Vice President Vance also stated that the previous administrations saw India as a source of low-cost labour and criticised PM Modi's government, which he termed as "the most popular in the democratic world."

A day after holding talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, Vance also hailed the Indian leader's popularity and said he was jealous of his approval ratings.

"Prior administrations saw India as a source of low-cost labour. On the one hand, even as they criticised the Prime Minister's government, arguably the most popular in the democratic world, and as I told Prime Minister Modi last night, he's got approval ratings that would make me jealous," Vance added.

Vance also lauded Modi as a “tough negotiator”, saying it is precisely this firmness that earns him respect in Washington.

His comments came amid fast-tracked efforts to finalise a bilateral trade deal that could reshape economic ties between the two nations.

JD Vance on Indian markets and trade with the US

President Donald Trump wants both the United States and India to grow, and the two countries can work together across sectors, including trade, defence and energy for a win-win partnership, US Vice President JD Vance said.

His trip comes at a time when India is rushing to clinch an early trade deal with the US, its largest trading partner, before the end of the 90-day pause on the steep tariffs announced by President Donald Trump's administration.

Vance also said President Trump seeks to rebalance global trade so that the US, with friends like India, can build a better future.

In defence, our countries enjoy a close relationship and we can build many military platforms together, he said.

About talks with PM Modi, the US said it’s made “significant progress” toward a bilateral trade deal following talks between Vice President JD Vance and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, laying down a roadmap for further discussions that New Delhi hopes may shield it from additional tariff hikes.