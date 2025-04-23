JD Vance India visit live updates: US V-P lands in Agra, received by UP CM Yogi Adityanath
JD Vance India visit live: The United States Vice President JD Vance, who is on a four-day visit to India, extended condolences to victims of a “devastating terrorist attack” on tourists at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, which occurred on the second day of their visit to India. This is JD Vance’s first official visit to India....Read More
His visit kickstarted on Monday, April 21, when he landed at Delhi’s Palam airport along with his family on Monday after completing his visit to Italy. JD Vance, along with his wife Usha Vance and their children were received by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Palam airport. The US Vice President also received a ceremonial Guard of Honour upon his arrival.
On Wednesday, JD Vance and his family landed in Agra to visit the Taj Mahal, one of the seven wonders in the world. They will return to Jaipur later in the day and leave India on Thursday morning.
The Vance family visited the Amer Fort, also called the Amber Fort, in Jaipur on Tuesday. JD Vance also spoke about India-US relations at the Rajasthan International Centre on Tuesday. He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he sought to strike a balance between the Trump administration’s economic agenda and the goal of strengthening the partnership between Washington and New Delhi. Vance also criticised previous US administrations for their handling of ties with India, saying Washington had approached Modi “with an attitude of preachiness or even...condescension
On his first day of visit, Vance held a meeting with Modi where both of them discussed ways to bolster cooperation in energy, defence and strategic technologies and welcomed the significant progress in the negotiations for a mutually beneficial India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement, which is focused on the welfare of the people of the countries.
JD Vance's India visit | Key points
- The timing of JD Vance’s India visit is critical as it comes amid a global trade war after the US announced punishing reciprocal tariffs on several countries across the globe, including India.
- PM Modi and JD Vance discussed several bilateral issues during their meeting, including trade.
- On the second day of JD Vance’s India visit, a brutal terror attack killed at least 26 unarmed civilians, mostly tourists, in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.
- JD Vance and his wife Usha Vance extended condolences to the victims of the terror attack.
- JD Vance’s visit comes weeks after US’ Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard also visited India for a geopolitical conference.
- During the visit, JD Vance is accompanied by his wife Usha, their children and other senior members of the US administration.
US Vice President JD Vance landed in Uttar Pradesh's Agra on Wednesday and was received by chief minister Yogi Adityanath at the airport. JD Vance is travelling with his wife Usha Vance and children.
JD Vance India Visit Live: Shedding ‘ghost city’ tag, Taj City all set for a ‘lively welcome’ to US vice-president
The UP government has undertaken a massive exercise to present a ‘lively image’ of Agra during US vice-president JD Vance’s visit here on Wednesday, to do away with the ‘ghost city’ tag given to the Taj city by former US President Bill Clinton in 2000.
During Clinton’s visit, the streets and the main Mall road were sealed, sanitised and he couldn’t find locals (apart from those engaged in arrangements and security personnel) on the streets on his way to the Taj Mahal. But this time, the district administration has decided to line up 1200 students and folk artistes along the stretch between the airport and Shilpgram to welcome the VVIP amid tight security. Read more.
JD Vance India Visit Live: US Vice President leaves for Agra
US Vice President JD Vance has left for Agra from Jaipur on Wednesday morning. He is scheduled to return to Jaipur later in the day and visit the City Palace, officials said.
While in Agra, JD Vance will visit the Taj Mahal with his family. The family is scheduled to return to the US on Thursday morning.
JD Vance India Visit Live Updates: Preparations underway in Agra ahead of US VP's visit
Ahead of United States Vice President JD Vance' visit to Agra on Wednesday, preparations are underway the city.
JD Vance, Second Lady Usha Vance, and their children are scheduled to visit the Taj Mahal today.
JD Vance India Visit Live Updates: What US Vice President said on Pahalgam terror attack
US Vice President JD Vance reacted to the terrorist attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday and expressed condolences for those who died. At least 26 people lost their lives in the attack.
In a post on X, JD Vance said, "Usha and I extend our condolences to the victims of the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India. Over the past few days, we have been overcome with the beauty of this country and its people. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they mourn this horrific attack."
JD Vance India Visit Live Updates: US Vice President defends Donald Trump's harsh tariff stance
While speaking at an event in Jaipur on Tuesday, US Vice President JD Vance defended Donald Trump's harsh stance on tariffs and moudling the global trade in US' favour. He said that the aim of US' tariffs was to rebalance trade and create a better future for both India and the US.
Vance emphasised the potential for the US and India to work together, citing increased military exercises and collaboration on cutting-edge technologies.
JD Vance India Visit Live Updates: India-US have finalised terms of reference for trade negotiations, said US Vice President
While addressing a gathering at Rajasthan International Centre on Tuesday, US Vice President JD Vance said that India and the US have finalised terms of reference for the ongoing negotiations for completing a bilateral trade agreement between the two countries, reported ANI.
"What president Trump and Prime Minister Modi announced in February that our countries aimed to more than double our Lateral trade to 500 billion dollars by the end of the decade. I know that both of them meant it and I'm encouraged by everything. Our nations are doing to get us there," he said.
"As many of you are aware, both of our governments are hard at work on a trade agreement on shared priorities like creating new jobs, building durable Supply chains and achieving prosperity for our workers and in our meeting yesterday, Prime Minister Modi and I made very good progress on all of those points. And we are especially excited to formally announce that America and India have officially finalised the terms of reference for the trade negotiation. I think this is a vital step," he added.