JD Vance India visit live updates: US V-P lands in Agra, received by UP CM Yogi Adityanath

JD Vance India visit live: The United States Vice President JD Vance, who is on a four-day visit to India, extended condolences to victims of a “devastating terrorist attack” on tourists at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, which occurred on the second day of their visit to India. This is JD Vance’s first official visit to India....Read More

His visit kickstarted on Monday, April 21, when he landed at Delhi’s Palam airport along with his family on Monday after completing his visit to Italy. JD Vance, along with his wife Usha Vance and their children were received by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Palam airport. The US Vice President also received a ceremonial Guard of Honour upon his arrival.

On Wednesday, JD Vance and his family landed in Agra to visit the Taj Mahal, one of the seven wonders in the world. They will return to Jaipur later in the day and leave India on Thursday morning.

The Vance family visited the Amer Fort, also called the Amber Fort, in Jaipur on Tuesday. JD Vance also spoke about India-US relations at the Rajasthan International Centre on Tuesday. He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he sought to strike a balance between the Trump administration’s economic agenda and the goal of strengthening the partnership between Washington and New Delhi. Vance also criticised previous US administrations for their handling of ties with India, saying Washington had approached Modi “with an attitude of preachiness or even...condescension

On his first day of visit, Vance held a meeting with Modi where both of them discussed ways to bolster cooperation in energy, defence and strategic technologies and welcomed the significant progress in the negotiations for a mutually beneficial India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement, which is focused on the welfare of the people of the countries.

JD Vance's India visit | Key points