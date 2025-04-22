‘PM Modi is a tough negotiator, that’s why…’: JD Vance pushes for trade breakthrough with India

United States Vice President JD Vance on Tuesday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “tough negotiator” during his high-profile visit to India, saying it is precisely this firmness that earns him respect in Washington. His comments came amid fast-tracked efforts to finalise a bilateral trade deal that could reshape economic partnership between the two nations. US Vice President JD Vance addresses the gathering at the Rajasthan International Centre in Jaipur on April 22, 2025. (AFP)

“Modi is a tough negotiator, and that’s why we respect him. He stands strong for India's interests — and we appreciate that,” JD Vance said, signalling both admiration and a push for compromise as discussions move forward.

JD Vance was addressing a gathering in Rajasthan's Jaipur.

Vance said President Donald Trump wants both the United States and India to grow and the two countries can work together across sectors, including trade, defence and energy, for a win-win partnership.

Vance, who is on a mostly personal, four-day visit to India, was speaking a day after holding talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

His trip comes at a time when India is rushing to clinch an early trade deal with the US - its largest trading partner - before the end of the 90-day pause on the steep tariffs announced by President Donald Trump's administration.