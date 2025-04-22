Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘PM Modi is a tough negotiator, that’s why…’: JD Vance pushes for trade breakthrough with India

ByHT News Desk
Apr 22, 2025 03:57 PM IST

JD Vance lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “tough negotiator” during his high-profile visit to India.

United States Vice President JD Vance on Tuesday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “tough negotiator” during his high-profile visit to India, saying it is precisely this firmness that earns him respect in Washington. His comments came amid fast-tracked efforts to finalise a bilateral trade deal that could reshape economic partnership between the two nations.

US Vice President JD Vance addresses the gathering at the Rajasthan International Centre in Jaipur on April 22, 2025. (AFP)
US Vice President JD Vance addresses the gathering at the Rajasthan International Centre in Jaipur on April 22, 2025. (AFP)

“Modi is a tough negotiator, and that’s why we respect him. He stands strong for India's interests — and we appreciate that,” JD Vance said, signalling both admiration and a push for compromise as discussions move forward.

JD Vance was addressing a gathering in Rajasthan's Jaipur.

Vance said President Donald Trump wants both the United States and India to grow and the two countries can work together across sectors, including trade, defence and energy, for a win-win partnership.

Vance, who is on a mostly personal, four-day visit to India, was speaking a day after holding talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

His trip comes at a time when India is rushing to clinch an early trade deal with the US - its largest trading partner - before the end of the 90-day pause on the steep tariffs announced by President Donald Trump's administration.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / ‘PM Modi is a tough negotiator, that’s why…’: JD Vance pushes for trade breakthrough with India
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On