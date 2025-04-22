JD Vance India Visit Live Updates: US VP to speak at Rajasthan International Centre
JD Vance India visit LIVE: The United States Vice President JD Vance is on a four-day visit to India, his first official visit to the country. He landed at Delhi’s Palam airport along with his family on Monday after completing his visit to Italy. JD Vance, along with his wife Usha Vance and their children were received by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Palam airport. The US Vice President also received a ceremonial Guard of Honour upon his arrival....Read More
Currently, JD Vance and his family are in Jaipur and visited the Amer Fort, also known as Amber Fort, where they were greeted and welcomed by Rajasthan chief minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari. Later in the day, Vance is scheduled to speak at the Rajasthan International Centre before holding some meetings with political and business leaders.
After Jaipur, Vance and his family will leave for Agra on Wednesday morning to visit the Taj Mahal and will leave India on Thursday morning.
On Monday, JD Vance landed in Delhi at around 9:30 am and headed straight for Akshardham Temple along with his wife, Usha Vance and three children - Ewan, Vivek, and Maribel. He then met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday evening at the latter's residence, 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.
During their meeting, PM Modi and JD Vance discussed ways to bolster cooperation in energy, defence and strategic technologies. The two leaders welcomed the significant progress in the negotiations for a mutually beneficial India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement, which is focused on the welfare of the people of the countries.
JD Vance's India visit | Key points
- The timing of JD Vance’s India visit is critical as it comes amid a global trade war after the US announced punishing reciprocal tariffs on several countries across the globe, including India.
- PM Modi and JD Vance discussed several bilateral issues during their meeting, including trade.
- JD Vance’s visit comes weeks after US’ Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard also visited India for a geopolitical conference.
- During the visit, JD Vance is accompanied by his wife Usha, their children and other senior members of the US administration.
JD Vance India Visit Live Updates: Who controlled the Amber Fort?
The Amber Fort is situated in the Aravalli mountain range, nearly 11 km from state capital Jaipur. Its extensive palace complex is built with pale yellow, pink sandstone and white marble. The fort is divided into four main sections, each with its own courtyards.
Man Singh I started the construction of the new palace complex at the end of the 16th century.
After Raja Man Singh I, Mirza Raja Jai Singh I and Sawai Jai Singh II made some modifications, including to the interiors of the fort.
Amber was the capital of the Kachhwaha Rajput dynasty before they shifted their capital to Jaipur.
JD Vance India Visit Live Updates: India-US trade engagement to create new opportunities, says US trade body
Jamieson Greer, US Trade Representative, welcomed the joint statement made by US Vice President Vance and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Greer said "These ongoing talks will help achieve balance and reciprocity by opening new markets for American goods and addressing unfair practices that harm American workers. India's constructive engagement so far has been welcomed and I look forward to creating new opportunities for workers, farmers, and entrepreneurs in both countries". (ANI)
JD Vance India Visit Live Updates: US Vice President's Amber Fort visit - See pics
US vice-president JD Vance, along with US Second Lady Usha Vance and their children, embarked on a cultural visit to Jaipur on Tuesday. They visited the Amer Fort, also called Amber Fort, which is a world heritage site. At the fort, they were by two decorated female elephants named Chanda and Mala by raising their trunks, PTI repoorted citing an official.
They also witnessed a cultural performance featuring folk dances, including Kacchi Ghodi, Ghoomar and Kalbeliya, offering a glimpse into the vibrant culture of Rajasthan, he said. Click here to see pics.
JD Vance India Visit Live Updates: ‘Vance meeting PM Modi strengthens trade relations between India, US,’ says BJP's Praveen Khandelwal
BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal on Tuesday emphasised the importance of US Vice President JD Vance's visit to India, stating that his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi will play a crucial role in strengthening trade relations between both nations, reported ANI.
"In the current global situation, the visit of the Vice President of America to India is very important. His meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi will strengthen the trade relations between India and America. Not just for trade but also for the spread of India's culture and heritage across the US, this visit is important... I am hopeful that there will also be a discussion on how far India's interests will be protected in the current trade tariff battle," Khandelwal said.
JD Vance India Visit Live Updates: Rambagh Palace - All about Jaipur hotel hosting JD Vance, his family
Rambagh Palace, which is hosting US Vice President JD Vance and his family during their time in the city, was built in 1835. It is operated by Taj Hotels and is the former residence of Maharaja of Jaipur. It also once served as a royal guesthouse and hunting lodge.
The Rambagh Palace houses many renowned restaurants, among which one is the Suvarna Mahal, in the 18th-century-styled palace ballroom of the accommodation.
JD Vance India Visit Live Updates: Rajasthan CM shares pictures with JD Vance, his family
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari extended a warm welcome to United States Vice President JD Vance, Second Lady Usha Vance, and their children during their visit to the Amer Fort in Jaipur on Tuesday.
The Chief Minister Sharma seen greeting and shaking hands with Vance's sons.
Sharing a post on X, Sharma wrote, "It was an honour to welcome the Vice President of the USA, Mr. JD Vance, along with his family, to the historic Amer Fort in Jaipur today." (ANI)
JD Vance India Visit Live Updates: Watch - JD Vance, his family were welcomed by Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma at Amer Fort
United States Vice President JD Vance, his wife Usha Vance and their children was welcomed by Rajasthan chief minister Bhajanlal Sharma and deputy chief minister Diya Kumar at Jaipur's Amber Fort.
JD Vance India Visit Live Updates: JD Vance's Jaipur itinerary
US Vice President JD Vance is set to deliver a lecture on US-India relations at Rajasthan International Centre (RIC) in Jaipur later in the day. He will leave for Agra on Wednesday morning and will return to Jaipur in the afternoon, as he is scheduled to visit the City Palace in the Rajasthan capital.