JD Vance India Visit Live Updates: US VP to speak at Rajasthan International Centre

JD Vance India visit LIVE: The United States Vice President JD Vance is on a four-day visit to India, his first official visit to the country. He landed at Delhi’s Palam airport along with his family on Monday after completing his visit to Italy. JD Vance, along with his wife Usha Vance and their children were received by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Palam airport. The US Vice President also received a ceremonial Guard of Honour upon his arrival....Read More

Currently, JD Vance and his family are in Jaipur and visited the Amer Fort, also known as Amber Fort, where they were greeted and welcomed by Rajasthan chief minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari. Later in the day, Vance is scheduled to speak at the Rajasthan International Centre before holding some meetings with political and business leaders.

After Jaipur, Vance and his family will leave for Agra on Wednesday morning to visit the Taj Mahal and will leave India on Thursday morning.

On Monday, JD Vance landed in Delhi at around 9:30 am and headed straight for Akshardham Temple along with his wife, Usha Vance and three children - Ewan, Vivek, and Maribel. He then met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday evening at the latter's residence, 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

During their meeting, PM Modi and JD Vance discussed ways to bolster cooperation in energy, defence and strategic technologies. The two leaders welcomed the significant progress in the negotiations for a mutually beneficial India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement, which is focused on the welfare of the people of the countries.

JD Vance's India visit | Key points