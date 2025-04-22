Watch: JD Vance, wife Usha Vance and children visit Jaipur's Amber Fort

US Vice President JD Vance, who reached Jaipur from Delhi along with his family on Monday night, visited the Amber Fort in the city on Tuesday morning. US Vice President JD Vance visits the Amber Fort in Jaipur with his family on Tuesday morning.(ANI)

He is set to deliver a lecture on US-India relations at Rajasthan International Centre (RIC) later in the day. The US vice president, his wife Usha Vance, and their three children – Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel – are staying at Hotel Rambagh Palace.

They are scheduled to leave for Agra on Wednesday morning and then return to Jaipur in the afternoon, as he is scheduled to visit the City Palace in the Rajasthan capital.

The Vance family received a warm and vibrant welcome at Jaipur's Amber Fort. They were greeted with a traditional Rajasthani dance performance and elegantly decorated elephants.

The Vance family will depart for the US early Thursday morning.

A day earlier, JD Vance visited the Central Cottage Industries Emporium in New Delhi along with his family.

The US Vice President and his family also visited the Akshardham Temple in the national capital on Monday morning, shortly after their arrival.

Their sons wore kurta-pyjamas, while their daughter was dressed in an Anarkali-style outfit paired with an embroidered jacket.

The temple's spokesperson, Radhika Shukla, said that the US Vice President spent around 55 minutes exploring the temple, admiring its architecture, and offering prayers for world peace.

Vance and his family landed at Palam Airport, where they were welcomed by Union minister for Railways and Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw. Vance was also given a ceremonial Guard of Honour, marking the start of his first official visit to India.

JD Vance on Monday said it was an “honour” to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and called the PM a "great leader" on the first day of his India visit.

Vance also expressed gratitude for hosting his family at the PM's residence in New Delhi and said that PM Modi was "incredibly kind to my family."

Vance further expressed willingness to strengthen friendship and cooperation between the two countries."I look forward to working under President Trump's leadership to strengthen our friendship and cooperation with the people of India!" Vance said.