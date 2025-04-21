PM Modi gives special gift to JD Vance's children | Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended a warm welcome to US Vice President JD Vance, his wife Usha Vance and their children – Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel. PM Narendra Modi with US Vice President JD Vance and his two sons.(HT Photo )

As soon as the Vance family arrived at PM Modi's 7, Lok Kalyan Marg house in the national capital, he embraced the Vice President and interacted with Usha Vance. In a video, the Prime Minister can also be seen playfully interacting with JD Vance's sons. The video shows PM Modi showing the Vance family around. Ewan and Vivek are seen in the visual sitting on PM Modi's lap and speaking with him.

PM Modi later gifted a peacock feather each to Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel.

He later held bilateral talks with the US President Donald Trump's deputy.

Earlier in the day, the Vance family visited the Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple in New Delhi, with the couple's three children who were dressed in traditional Indian clothing. Ewan and Vivek wore kurta-pyjamas, while Mirabel wore an Anarkali-style outfit paired with an embroidered jacket.

Following the temple visit, he shared a post on X, appreciating the warm hospitality. "Thank you all so much for your hospitality and kindness in welcoming me and my family to this beautiful place. It is a great credit to India that you built a beautiful temple with precision and care. Our kids, in particular, loved it. God bless," Vance wrote.

Vance and his family also visited Central Cottage Industries Emporium at Janpath.

After the talks, the Prime Minister will host a dinner for the Vance family.

During his four-day visit to the country, JD Vance is scheduled to travel to Delhi, Jaipur, and Agra. He will visit Jaipur on Tuesday and Agra on Wednesday. The visit is seen as an important step in boosting the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the visit will cover all key areas of cooperation between the two nations. He added that it is expected to strengthen bilateral ties further.

With inputs from PTI, ANI