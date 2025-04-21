PM Modi, JD Vance hold talks, welcome 'progress' in India-US trade agreement negotiations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held talks with US Vice President JD Vance at his residence in the national capital, where the two leaders "reviewed and positively assessed" the progress in various areas of bilateral cooperation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US vice president JD Vance, Second Lady Usha Vance and their children, in New Delhi, on Monday. (PMO)

JD Vance, who arrived in India on a four-day visit today, met PM Modi at the latter's 7, Lok Kalyan Marg house. His wife, Usha Vance, and their children also interacted with the Prime Minister.

During his meeting, PM Modi fondly recalled his visit to Washington D.C. in February and his “fruitful” discussions with US President Donald Trump, which laid down the roadmap for close cooperation between India and the US, said an official statement.

The two leaders welcomed the significant progress in the negotiations for a mutually beneficial India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement, which is focused on the welfare of the people of the countries.

"Likewise, they noted continued efforts towards enhancing cooperation in energy, defence, strategic technologies and other areas," the statement added.

PM Modi and Donald Trump's deputy exchanged views on various regional and global issues of mutual interest and called for dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward.

PM Modi wished JD Vance and his family a "pleasant and productive stay in India".

The Prime Minister conveyed his warm greetings to President Trump and said that he looked forward to his visit to India later this year.

PM Modi gives a warm welcome to the Vance family

As the Vance family arrived, PM Modi gave a warm welcome to JD Vance, Usha Vance and their children – Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel. He embraced the Vice President and interacted with Usha Vance.

In a video, the Prime Minister can also be seen interacting with JD Vance's sons.

PM Modi later gifted a peacock feather each to Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel.

Earlier today, the Vance family visited Delhi's famous Akshardham Temple.