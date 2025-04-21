PM Modi embraces US VP JD Vance, meets family | Photos

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with US Vice President JD Vance and his family at his official residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi on Monday. He embraced Vance and interacted with his wife, Usha Vance. PM Modi greeted JD Vance and his family at his official residence in Delhi.(HT)

He later held a bilateral meeting with JD Vance. This is the first bilateral meeting between the two leaders, with trade and tariffs at the top of the agenda for their talks.

PM Modi greets Second Lady Usha Vance, as well as her children, Ewan, Mirabel and Vivek Vance

PM Modi will also host JD Vance, Second Lady Usha Vance, and their children - Vivek, Ewan and Mirabel for dinner. A delegation of senior US officials will also accompany the Vice President.

Earlier today, after his arrival at the Palam airbase, JD Vance and his family also visited the Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple, with Vance's three children donning traditional Indian attire.

PM Modi's meeting with JD Vance marked the first bilateral talks between the two nations

After visiting the temple, the US Vice President shared a post on X, saying, “Thank you all so much for your hospitality and kindness in welcoming me and my family to this beautiful place. It is a great credit to India that you built a beautiful temple with precision and care. Our kids, in particular, loved it. God bless."

Vance and his family also visited the Central Cottage Industries Emporium in Janpath.

The visit marks a key step in the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the visit will cover all key areas of cooperation between the two nations and is expected to strengthen bilateral ties further.

Jaiswal also highlighted the ongoing talks between India and the US regarding a potential trade agreement. "We are talking to the US side so that a bilateral trade agreement can be done," he said, as quoted by ANI.

In his four-day trip, Vance will also travel to Agra and Jaipur, where he will visit the Taj Mahal and the Amber Fort respectively.

In Jaipur, he will also deliver an address on US-India relations at Rajasthan International Centre (RIC).