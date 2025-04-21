Traditional welcome for JD Vance family at Delhi's Akshardham, kids don Indian wear

US Vice President JD Vance, accompanied by his wife Usha Vance and their children—Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel—began his first official visit to India with a tour of the Swaminarayan Akshardham temple in New Delhi. US Vice President JD Vance, Second Lady Usha Vance, and their children visited Swaminarayan Akshardham in New Delhi on Monday, marking the start of their India tour. (Photo Via Akshardham)

The children embraced Indian tradition, with Ewan and Vivek wearing kurta-pyjamas and Mirabel dressed in an anarkali outfit.

The Vance family explored the intricate art and architecture of the Akshardham temple and took in the spiritual and cultural richness of India. According to an official press release, they appreciated the site’s emphasis on harmony, family values, and age-old wisdom.

“The visit symbolises the shared values of faith, peace, and unity that continue to strengthen ties between India and the United States,” the statement noted.

In the temple’s guest book, Vance wrote: “Thank you all so much for your hospitality and kindness in welcoming me and my family to this beautiful place. It is a great credit to India that you built a beautiful temple with precision and care. Our kids, in particular, loved it. God bless.”

Vance is on a four-day trip to India from April 21 to 24.

‘Vance spent 55 minutes exploring Akshardham temple’

Akshardham temple spokesperson Radhika Shukla told news agency ANI that JD Vance spent nearly an hour at the temple, admiring its detailed carvings and offering prayers for global peace.

Shukla said, “The whole family was here for around 55 minutes. Their experience of one hour inside was unforgettable. After the welcome, they started with the Charanarvind of Lord Swaminarayan. Moving ahead, they visited Bharat Upvan. They liked the garden very much. Going further, they visited Gajendra Peeth. They were very overwhelmed by the carvings. Then they went upstairs and after having a darshan of the idol of Lord Swaminarayan in the sanctum sanctorum, they prayed for world peace.”

Earlier in the day, Shukla had stated, "The Vice President and the Second Lady are arriving for the Darshan at Akshardham Temple. She has Indian roots... They are coming here directly from the airport... They will first have the darshan of the replica of Lord Swaminarayan and then they will see the architecture of the temple."

Upon arrival at Delhi’s Palam Airport, Vance and his family were greeted with a warm reception. Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw welcomed the delegation at the airport. The Vice President’s itinerary includes visits to Delhi, Jaipur, and Agra, aiming to bolster the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

As part of his welcome, Vance was also accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour.

Ministry of external affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X: “A very warm welcome to @VP JD Vance, @SLOTUS Mrs. Usha Vance, & the US delegation to India! Received by Minister of Railways and I&B @AshwiniVaishnaw at the airport.”

“The Official Visit (21-24 Apr) spanning Delhi, Jaipur & Agra is expected to further deepen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership,” the post added.

Hoardings welcoming US Vice President Vance were also seen near Palam airport ahead of his arrival.