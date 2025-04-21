JD Vance in India live: US Vice President lands in Delhi shortly, to meet with Modi under tariff shadow
JD Vance in India live: United States Vice President JD Vance is set to arrive in India on his first official visit to the country on Monday. Vance’s visit is scheduled for four days, from April 21 to 24. This comes after his official visit to Italy. JD Vance will land in Delhi at around 9:30 am and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday evening at the latter residence, 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. Apart from Delhi, Vance will also visit Jaipur and Agra on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively before leaving on Thursday morning....Read More
According to the Ministry of External Affairs, PM Modi and JD Vance will hold talks on a variety of topics. "This is an Official Visit. He will be meeting the Prime Minister. And with the United States of America, we have a Comprehensive Strategic Global Partnership. So, when you have that level of partnership with any country, obviously you will discuss all relevant issues," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Thursday.
Several hoardings have been put up across Delhi to welcome Vance and the city’s traffic police has issued an advisory across several time slots during the day to ensure smooth flow of traffic. People are mostly advised to avoid some routes in Central Delhi and use public transport if possible.
JD Vance's India visit | Key points
- The timing of JD Vance’s India visit is critical as it comes amid a global trade war after the US announced punishing reciprocal tariffs on several countries across the globe, including India.
- PM Modi and JD Vance are expected to discuss several bilateral issues during their meeting. India believes that the meeting will strengthen ties between the two countries.
- JD Vance’s visit comes weeks after US’ Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard also visited India for a geopolitical conference.
- During the visit, JD Vance will be accompanied by his wife Usha, their children and other senior members of the US administration, according to the White House.
JD Vance in India live: Preparations underway at Taj Mahal for JD Vance's visit
The Taj Mahal, is being prepared for the upcoming visit of US Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha Vance, reported ANI. Both of them will walk through the mausoleum and admire the Taj's timeless beauty. Earlier, in 2020, US President Donald Trump visited the Taj Mahal along with First Lady Melania Trump.
JD Vance in India live: JD Vance to visit Akshardham Temple in Delhi
JD Vance and his family is scheduled to land at the Palam airbase at 10am on Monday on a four-day visit to India. They will stay at a luxury hotel near Chanakyapuri and will visit the Akshardham Temple near Delhi-Meerut Expressway, a few cultural sites in the city, and will be hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for talks and dinner at his official residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. The family will leave Delhi on Monday night and is subsequently scheduled to visit Jaipur and Agra, officers said.
JD Vance in India live: Security stepped up in Delhi for JD Vance’s visit today
Security arrangements have been beefed up in the Capital — especially central and east Delhi — due to the visit of the United States (US) Vice President JD Vance, his wife Usha Chilukuri Vance and their three children on Monday, police officers aware of the matter said.
“We have already conducted mock drills according to the security protocol for the high-level visit of the US vice president. Security has been tightened across different areas of Delhi to ensure that everything goes smoothly, and no untoward incident happens during their visit,” a senior police officer said. Read more.
JD Vance in India live: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for April 21 | Check routes to avoid
To maintain smooth vehicular movement on roads during JD Vance’s visit in Delhi, the city’s traffic police has released an advisory for different times of the day, citing “special event” on Monday. From 9 am to 11 am on Monday, Delhi traffic police said that no vehicle will be allowed to park on Sardar Patel Marg, Gurugram road, Parade road, Thimmaiya Marg, and Air Force road and surrounding areas in the national capital, and thus, are advised to avoid these routes. If vehicles are found parked improperly on the above roads, they will be towed and taken to a traffic pit at Kalibari Mandir Marg in front of Bhairon temple. Click here to read more.