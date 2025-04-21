JD Vance in India live: US Vice President lands in Delhi shortly, to meet with Modi under tariff shadow

JD Vance in India live: United States Vice President JD Vance is set to arrive in India on his first official visit to the country on Monday. Vance’s visit is scheduled for four days, from April 21 to 24. This comes after his official visit to Italy. JD Vance will land in Delhi at around 9:30 am and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday evening at the latter residence, 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. Apart from Delhi, Vance will also visit Jaipur and Agra on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively before leaving on Thursday morning....Read More

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, PM Modi and JD Vance will hold talks on a variety of topics. "This is an Official Visit. He will be meeting the Prime Minister. And with the United States of America, we have a Comprehensive Strategic Global Partnership. So, when you have that level of partnership with any country, obviously you will discuss all relevant issues," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Thursday.

Several hoardings have been put up across Delhi to welcome Vance and the city’s traffic police has issued an advisory across several time slots during the day to ensure smooth flow of traffic. People are mostly advised to avoid some routes in Central Delhi and use public transport if possible.

JD Vance's India visit | Key points