ITC Maurya Sheraton, Rambagh Palace: Inside hotels hosting JD Vance in Delhi, Jaipur

US Vice President JD Vance arrived in India on Monday for a four-day visit, set against the backdrop of ongoing discussions between the two nations on a bilateral trade agreement. The talks aim to address key issues such as tariffs and market access. US Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha Vance disembark an aircraft on upon their arrival at the airport in New Delhi on April 21, 2025. Vance begins a four-day visit to India on April 21 as New Delhi looks to seal an early trade deal and stave off punishing US tariffs. (AFP)

JD Vance is joined by his Indian-origin wife, Usha Chilukuri, their three children — Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel — as well as a delegation of senior US officials.

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw received the US Vice President and Second Lady at Delhi’s Palam Air Base.

Later in the evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host a dinner for the visiting dignitaries following comprehensive talks. The Indian delegation, led by Modi, will include external affairs minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, foreign secretary Vikram Misri, and India’s ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra.

Where will Vance and his family stay?

In Delhi, JD Vance and his family are staying at the ITC Maurya Sheraton hotel, according to PTI. Their India tour also includes visits to Jaipur in Rajasthan and Agra in Uttar Pradesh.

Situated on Delhi's Sardar Patel Marg, ITC Maurya Sheraton Hotel often hosts visiting heads of state and global icons. The hotel houses 411 rooms and 26 suites along with award-winning restaurants, Bukhara, Dum Pukht and Avartana.

ITC Maurya Sheraton Hotel in Delhi(itchotels.com)

On Monday night, the Vance family is expected to arrive at Jaipur International Airport, where they will be welcomed by Rajasthan chief minister Bhajanlal Sharma and governor Haribhau Kisanrao Bagade. They will be staying at the Rambagh Palace during their time in the city.

Built in 1835, Rambagh Palace, which is operated by Taj Hotels, is the former residence of Maharaja of Jaipur and once served as a royal guesthouse and hunting lodge. The Rambagh Palace houses many renowned restaurants, among which one is the Suvarna Mahal, in the 18th-century-styled palace ballroom of the accommodation.

Rambagh Palace in Jaipur, operated by Taj Hotels(tajhotels.com)

On Tuesday, April 22, the family will explore several heritage sites in Jaipur, including the Amer Fort (also known as Amber Fort), a UNESCO World Heritage Site. In the afternoon, Vice President Vance is scheduled to speak at the Rajasthan International Centre.

The following morning, April 23, the Vances will travel to Agra to visit the Taj Mahal and Shilpgram, an open-air crafts emporium showcasing Indian art and handicrafts.

Later that day, they are expected to return to Jaipur. The Vice President and his family will conclude their India visit and depart for the United States from Jaipur on April 24, according to sources familiar with the itinerary, as quoted by PTI.

(With PTI inputs)