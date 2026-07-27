Madras High Court cancels govt jobs for Karur stampede victims' families

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has cancelled the Vijay-led Tamil Nadu government's orders granting government jobs to the families of those who died in the Karur stampede. The court struck down the government orders that approved the appointments, news agency ANI reported. HC quashes Tamil Nadu's compassionate jobs for Karur stampede victims' kin. (HT file)

At least 41 people were killed in the Karur stampede during a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) rally in September 2025.

The court held that the order violated Articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution, which guarantee equality before the law and equal opportunity in public employment. It also observed that allowing such appointments would open the "floodgates" for similar claims in future.

'Victims not eligible' Advocate Mohammed Rashid, who challenged the Vijay government's decision to provide compassionate jobs, said the Madras High Court accepted his arguments that such appointments were not legally permissible.

"The question of law was whether employment could be provided on compassionate grounds to the family members of those who died in the Karur stampede. We relied on an important Supreme Court judgment. The Supreme Court has already issued guidelines governing compassionate appointments," Rashid told ANI.

He said the apex court had laid down four eligibility criteria and argued that the stampede victims' families did not fall within those categories. "According to those guidelines, the deceased persons in the Karur stampede do not fall within the eligible categories. Therefore, they cannot claim employment under the existing guidelines for compassionate appointments," he said.

Rashid contended that the state government's justification, that the appointments were made under a government policy, was untenable. "Our submission was that the scheme was a political move. Granting employment in this manner is not in accordance with the law or the applicable rules and regulations. Therefore, it is not maintainable," he said, adding, "After considering our submissions, the court allowed our petition. The government's main contention was that the jobs were given under a government policy... The court accepted our petition."