CM Vijay's black attire on first visit to Karur since stampede draws attention: ‘Powerful statement’

As part of the visit, Vijay handed over government job appointment orders to eligible family members of those who died in the stampede, news agency PTI reported. He also announced that a memorial would be built in honour of the victims.

He also questioned the police's handling of the event, saying they neither warned him about the swelling crowd nor cancelled the meeting despite having the authority to do so.

During the visit, Vijay accused the DMK of trying to gain "political mileage" from the tragedy and criticised the party for allegedly preventing him from visiting Karur earlier.

Nearly a year after the stampede that claimed 41 lives during a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Friday made his first visit to the district since becoming chief minister.

His visit quickly became a talking point on X, with users praising his symbolic gestures, welcoming the relief measures for victims' families, and debating his remarks on corruption and the police.

Also Read: ‘Was there enough police?’ Vijay slams 'political mileage' in first Karur visit as Tamil Nadu CM after stampede

Black attire draws attention One of the biggest talking points online was Vijay's decision to wear black during the visit. Many supporters viewed it as a symbolic tribute to those who died in the tragedy.

"Vijay returning to Karur in black attire is a powerful statement. Sometimes, leadership communicates just as strongly through symbolism as it does through words!" one user wrote.

Another post said, "Our Honourable Chief Minister Shri C Joseph Vijay stepped on Karur soil in a black dress."

A third user interpreted the gesture by saying, "He speaks less, but his gesture won't. Black: Symbolic mourning."

Jobs for victims' families Vijay's decision to provide government jobs to eligible next of kin of those killed in the stampede also drew praise from many social media users, who described it as a meaningful step towards supporting bereaved families.

"That's genuinely heartwarming news. After losing your son, having a representative like CM Vijay step in to ensure a stable future for you through a government job sounds like exactly what was needed," one user posted.

Another wrote, "He is actually turning out to be a good CM. Good days ahead for Tamil Nadu. TN people seem to have made the right choice."

Anti-corruption message sparks debate Vijay's appeal asking people not to pay bribes and instead report officials demanding illegal payments also generated discussion online.

One user called it a "textbook example of how a chief minister should be."

However, others argued that eliminating corruption would require stronger administrative action.

"Bribery isn't that black and white. Keep selling the eyewash while it still works," one critic responded.

Another user wrote, “Saying 'don't pay bribes' is a good start. Ensuring no one demands bribes and acting firmly against illegal activities is what people expect from the government.”

Not all reactions were supportive. Vijay's comments questioning the police's handling of the Karur rally and asking who had instructed officers to allow the event to proceed despite the crowd also attracted criticism.

"A chief minister of a state blames a department for which he is responsible even as an investigation is on for an incident which involves him. Charming. This is normally to be considered as criminal intimidation," one user wrote.