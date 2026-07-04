DMK moves SC in Karur stampede case, raises concerns on probe

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) moved the Supreme Court on Friday seeking to be impleaded as a party in the proceedings arising out of the Karur stampede case, contending that its intervention is necessary to ensure the fairness and independence of the court-monitored CBI investigation. India News

The stampede in Karur occurred on September 27 last year, during a rally by Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), where the current chief minister C Joseph Vijay was present. It claimed 41 lives and injured over 100 others.

In its application filed by the party’s organising secretary and former Rajya Sabha MP RS Bharathi, the DMK has alleged that a series of actions by the ruling TVK government, including the proposed distribution of government jobs and other benefits to the families of stampede victims, alongside public statements made by ministers who are themselves accused in the case, risk “compromising” the ongoing investigation.

The application comes months after the apex court transferred the probe into the stampede to CBI. Saying that the tragedy had shaken “public conscience” and raised serious doubts about the fairness of the state investigation, the Supreme Court had directed on October 13, 2025, that the probe be monitored by a three-member supervisory committee headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice Ajay Rastogi.

In its present plea, the DMK has argued that an “extraordinary situation” has arisen since the transfer of the investigation as the TVK is now in power in Tamil Nadu.

It has said that TVK president Vijay, who is now the chief minister, had, even before assuming office, distributed ₹20 lakh each to the families of those who died in the stampede while the criminal proceedings were pending. “Now, after coming to power, the State government proposes to extend further benefits, including compassionate appointments and other welfare measures, to the same families, who are also material witnesses in the CBI investigation,” the DMK has said.

The DMK also clarified that it is not opposed to the payment of compensation or the grant of government jobs. It has argued though, that these measures should be undertaken only with safeguards directed by the Supreme Court, and after consulting the CBI, so that the integrity of the investigation is not called into question.

The party has also relied on a recent speech by State Public Works Minister Aadhav Arjuna, who is himself an accused in the stampede case. Bharathi alleges that the minister publicly accused the previous DMK government of being responsible for the deaths and vowed to “settle scores,” despite the investigation still being underway. According to the application, such statements are capable of influencing witnesses and undermining a court-monitored investigation.

“In these exceptional circumstances, where the investigation is still pending, any direct interaction with such material witnesses by persons connected with the subject matter of the investigation or by the political executive presently in office, particularly while distributing benefits arising out of the very incident under investigation, has the potential to give rise to an apprehension, whether real or perceived, regarding the fairness and independence of the investigative process,” the plea reads.

The DMK has also urged the SC to issue directions restraining CM Vijay, Aadhav Arjuna and other accused or persons connected with the investigation from making public statements attributing criminal liability or commenting on the merits of the pending probe. It has further sought a direction to the CBI to examine Arjuna’s speech as an attempt to interfere with the investigation.

Incidentally, during the initial proceedings before the Madras High Court pertaining to the stampede, the then DMK government had defended its handling of the tragedy. It had maintained that TVK and not the State must be held accountable for the stampede.

At the time, the DMK government had submitted that TVK had sought permission for the rally only four days in advance, secured approval subject to eleven conditions restricting the event to between 3 pm and 7 pm, but later announced through social media that the programme would begin at noon, prompting thousands of supporters to gather from early morning.

While ordering a CBI probe, the Supreme Court had observed that the tragedy appeared, prima facie, to have resulted from the Tamil Nadu police’s failure to take adequate precautions. The Court had noted that permission had been granted for the rally at a location connected to a national highway despite similar requests having previously been rejected on safety grounds, and found that the police had failed to ensure adequate crowd-control measures. It had also, however, said that the “political overtones” surrounding the case had eroded confidence in the State investigation, making an independent probe necessary.