PM Narendra Modi’s dinner wins over JD Vance’s son: ‘Dad, I think I can live in India'

US Vice President JD Vance, who is currently on a four-day trip to India, on Tuesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his warm hospitality, noting that his family—especially his three children—had developed a special fondness for the Indian leader. Sharing a light-hearted moment during a gathering on India-US relations at the Rajasthan International Centre (RIC) in Jaipur, JD Vance revealed that his seven-year-old son, Ewan, even said he could live in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks with US Vice President JD Vance along with his children, during their meeting in New Delhi. (AFP)

JD Vance said his family was genuinely touched by PM Narendra Modi’s kindness and emphasised the warm rapport his children shared with him.

“My son Ewan is seven years old. He's our first newborn son. Yesterday, we had dinner at the Prime Minister's house. The food was so good, and he was so kind to our three children. Ewan came to me afterwards and said, ‘Dad, I think I can live in India’,” Vance said.

Watch the video here:

Vance, however, said Ewan suggested to him that the family should move to England after spending a hot day in Jaipur, where they visited the Amber Fort earlier on Tuesday.

“But after about 90 minutes in the Jaipur sun, he suggested that maybe we should move to England. So, you take the good with the bad here,” Vance said.

Describing Modi as a “special person”, Vance reminisced about their first meeting at the AI Action Summit in February. He fondly recalled presenting a birthday gift to his second son, Vivek, who was turning five, during that encounter.

"He managed to figure out that my second son was turning five in Paris. This was a couple of months ago. Amid a huge international policy conference, he took the time to stop by where I was staying and wish Vivek a very happy birthday, and even bring him a gift. Usha and I were genuinely touched by his graciousness," the US Vice President said.

Vance added that said his three kids – Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel – built a rapport with Modi and US President Donald Trump.

"We have been even more impressed by his warmth since we arrived in India. Our kids really liked and built a rapport with two world leaders - the first is President Trump. He just has a certain energy about them. And PM Modi, he is the exact same thing. They like him a lot. The kids are such good and strong characters," he said.

"I also like the PM too and I think it's a great foundation for the future of our relationship," the US vice president said.

The trip comes at a time when India is rushing to clinch an early trade deal with the US - its largest trading partner - before the end of the 90-day pause on the steep tariffs announced by President Donald Trump's administration.

"Prime Minister Modi is a tough negotiator. He drives a hard bargain," Vance said to a big laughter from the audience.

Vance said he and Modi made good progress on trade talks, and confirmed that the two sides had finalised the terms of reference for the trade negotiation.

"It sets a roadmap toward a final deal between our nations," he said.