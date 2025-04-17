India slams Pak army chief, says ‘Kashmir's only relation with them is…’

India has rubbished comments by the Pakistani army chief Asim Munir who claimed Kashmir was Islamabad's "jugular vein". In a strongly worded statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) told reporters that Pakistan's "only relationship with Kashmir" is to vacate the illegally occupied territory. Pakistan's Army chief general Asim Munir.(Youtube/ISPR official)

"How can anything foreign be in a jugular vein? This is a Union Territory of India. Its only relationship with Pakistan is the vacation of illegally occupied territories by that country," Jaiswal said.

His remarks come hours after a video of Munir urging Pakistani citizens to narrate how the nation was born to their children went viral.

"…Our forefathers thought we were different from Hindus in every possible aspect of life," Munir said. “Our religion is different, our customs are different, our traditions are different, our thoughts are different, our ambitions are different. That’s where the foundation of the two-nation theory was laid. We are two nations, we are not one nation.”

The army chief added that previous generations of Pakistan have incessantly struggled to create the country.

“Our forefathers have sacrificed immensely, and we have sacrificed a lot for the creation of this country, and we know how to defend it,” he said, underscoring the enduring resilience and determination behind Pakistan’s foundation.

He went on to urge the younger generation to stay connected with their roots: “My dear brothers and sisters and sons and daughters, please don’t forget the story of Pakistan and don’t forget to narrate the story of Pakistan to your next generation, so that their bond with Pakistan never weakens. Whether it is the third generation, or the fourth generation, or the fifth generation, they know what Pakistan is for them.”

Addressing the security situation in Balochistan, he vowed firm action against terrorism, declaring that “even ten generations of terrorists cannot harm Balochistan and Pakistan,” as reported by ANI citing local media.

General Munir emphasized the military's unshakable resolve in combating terrorism and also expressed appreciation for the unwavering loyalty of overseas Pakistanis.

“We will beat the hell out of these terrorists very soon ... you think, these 1500 terrorists belonging to BLA, BLF and BRA, etc, can take away Balochistan from us…” he asked rhetorically. “Do Pakistan's enemies think that a handful of terrorists can decide the fate of Pakistan?... even ten generations of terrorists cannot harm Balochistan and Pakistan.”