Justice Arun Palli takes oath as Chief Justice of High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 17, 2025 08:26 AM IST

Justice Palli made and subscribed to the oath of office before the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha at a function attended by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Speaker of Legislative Assembly Abdul Rahim Rather and judges of high court, subordinate judiciary and other dignitaries, the official said.

Justice Arun Palli was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh at a ceremony held on Wednesday at the Convention Centre in Jammu.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha administers the oath of office to Justice Arun Palli as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, at Convention Centre in Jammu on Wednesday. (ANI)
Chief justice of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh Justice GS Sandhawalia, sitting and retired judges from Justice Palli’s parent high court of Punjab and Haryana, along with advocates, family and friends also attended the event held at the Convention Centre.

On April 12, Union Ministry of Law and Justice issued notification regarding appointment of Justice Palli as Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh days following retirement of Chief Justice Tashi Rabistan. Justice Rabistan retired from service on April 9 and accordingly Justice Sanjeev Kumar has been serving as the acting chief justice since then.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Justice Arun Palli takes oath as Chief Justice of High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh
