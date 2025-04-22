Jammu and Kashmir: 12 tourists injured in terrorist attack in Pahalgam's Baisaran

At least 12 tourists were injured in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam's Baisaran in Jammu and Kashmir. Gunshots were heard in the area, following which security forces rushed there. Security forces have been rushed to the area, and an operation is currently underway.(Representational Image.)

Initial reports suggested a possible terror attack at a site frequented by tourists, the police said.

Security forces have been rushed to the area, and an operation is currently underway, reported PTI.

According to an eyewitness, unidentified gunmen opened fire on the tourists from close range, resulting in injuries to several people.

"My husband was shot in the head while seven others were also injured in the attack," a woman survivor told PTI over the phone.

The area is approachable only on foot or horseback, according to officials.

Authorities pressed a chopper into service for the evacuation of the injured, the officials said, adding some of the wounded were brought down from the meadows by local people on their ponies.

Former CM Mehbooba Mufti says 5 killed

Former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam today and called for a thorough investigation into the matter. She also said that at least five people have been killed in the attack.

“I strongly condemn the cowardly attack on tourists in Pahalgam. Such violence is unacceptable and must be denounced,” Mufti said.

“Historically, Kashmir has welcomed tourists warmly, making this rare incident deeply concerning. A thorough investigation is needed to bring the perpetrators to justice and examine potential security lapses. Ensuring visitor safety is paramount, and steps must be taken to prevent future attacks,” she added.

CM Abdullah, BJP leader react to Pahalgam militant attack

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah condemned the attacks on civilians, adding that he was flying back to Srinagar immediately.

“I’m shocked beyond belief. This attack on our visitors is an abomination. The perpetrators of this attack are animals, inhuman & worthy of contempt. No words of condemnation are enough. I send my sympathies to the families of the deceased,” Abdullah said.

Meanwhile, reacting to the incident reported in Pahalgam, BJP leader Ravinder Raina said the attack was carried out by "Pakistani terrorists" targeting innocent tourists in south Kashmir.

Speaking to reporters in Nowshera, Raina said, "Pakistani terrorists have carried out a cowardly terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, South Kashmir. Cowardly Pakistani terrorists cannot face the brave soldiers of the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and our paramilitary forces."

Last year, a doctor and six construction workers were killed when terrorists opened fire at a construction site at Gagangir in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah called the attack on non-local labourers "dastardly and cowardly".

The terrorists had opened fire on a camp housing workers of a private company, who were working on an under-construction tunnel in the Gund area.