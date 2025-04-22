Donald Trump reacts to Pahalgam terror attack: ‘PM Modi has our full support’

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday reacted to the Pahalgam terror attack, saying the United States stands with India against terrorism. He also called the attack deeply disturbing and said that the people of India have his “deepest sympathies”. Donald Trump said "we pray for the lost souls and for the recovery of the injured".

Donald Trump also extended his full support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Deeply disturbing news out of Kashmir. The United States stands strong with India against Terrorism. We pray for the souls of those lost, and for the recovery of the injured. Prime Minister Modi, and the incredible people of India, have our full support and deepest sympathies. Our hearts are with you all,” he wrote on Truth Social.

26 people, mostly tourists, were gunned down by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. At least 20 people are injured.

The attack took place amid Donald Trump's deputy JD Vance's four-day India tour.

Earlier today, US Vice President JD Vance also extended his condolences to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

"Usha and I extend our condolences to the victims of the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India. Over the past few days, we have been overcome with the beauty of this country and its people. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they mourn this horrific attack," he wrote on X.

In what is the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019, terrorists opened fire at a meadow near Kashmir’s Pahalgam town on Tuesday afternoon. Among the deceased are two foreigners and two locals.

How PM Modi reacted

Earlier today, PM Modi condemned the attack and vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice.

"I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected,” the Prime Minister said on X.

"Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice... they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will get even stronger," he added.