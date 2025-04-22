What US Vice President JD Vance said on Pahalgam terror attack

US Vice President JD Vance, who is on a four-day trip to India, on Tuesday extended his condolences to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. At least 12 people are injured and 26 are feared killed after terrorists targeted tourists in the picturesque town of Jammu and Kashmir. United States Vice President JD Vance in Jaipur.(ANI)

"Usha and I extend our condolences to the victims of the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India. Over the past few days, we have been overcome with the beauty of this country and its people. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they mourn this horrific attack," he wrote on X.

JD Vance is currently in Jaipur. On Monday, the US Vice President and his family visited Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his house. The two leaders also held bilateral talks, where they welcomed the progress achieved in the negotiations for a trade agreement.

Pahalgam attack

Terrorists opened fire at a famed meadow near Kashmir’s Pahalgam town on Tuesday afternoon. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said the death toll is being ascertained. However, several reports claimed that around 26 people, mostly tourists, died in the attack.

The attack took place at 3 pm in Baisaran, which is about six kilometres from the resort town of Pahalgam.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow group of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (Let) terror group, has claimed responsibility for the attack, reported PTI.

Officials said it was possible the terror group members could have crossed over from Kishtwar in Jammu and reached Baisaran through Kokernag in south Kashmir.

Amit Shah briefs PM Modi, reaches Srinagar

Union home minister Amit Shah briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a visit to Saudi Arabia, and reached Srinagar in the evening for an urgent security review meeting.

In a strong message, PM Modi vowed justice to the victims.

"I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected,” the Prime Minister said on X.

"Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice... they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable, and it will get even stronger," he added.

