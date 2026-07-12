Amarnath pilgrims pause to admire a manmade wonder: World's highest railway arch bridge on the Chenab | Video

As pilgrims travel along the Jammu-Srinagar corridor for the annual Amarnath Yatra, they are pausing at designated viewpoints to be able to admire the Chenab Rail Bridge, the world's highest railway arch bridge. A view of the Chenab Rail Bridge in Reasi on Sunday. (ANI Video Grab) It has become a major attraction for pilgrims with hundreds witnessing the iconic engineering marvel in Reasi district every day, news agency ANI reported on Sunday. The bridge's soaring steel arch is the subject of wide-angle photographs and videos that then go viral on social media.

A Vande Bharat Express crosses the Chenab Rail Bridge for the first time in April 2026. (PTI File Photo)

Since the commencement of the annual pilgrimage, the Chenab Rail Bridge has witnessed a steady influx of tourists and devotees, with the engineering marvel becoming an integral part of the Yatra experience. The landmark has further enhanced Reasi's appeal by offering visitors a unique blend of spiritual tourism, world-class infrastructure and the breathtaking natural beauty of Jammu and Kashmir, ANI reported.