Amarnath pilgrims pause to admire a manmade wonder: World's highest railway arch bridge on the Chenab | Video
Many are pausing at designated viewpoints to admire the bridge's soaring steel arch, capturing photographs and videos
As pilgrims travel along the Jammu-Srinagar corridor for the annual Amarnath Yatra, they are pausing at designated viewpoints to be able to admire the Chenab Rail Bridge, the world's highest railway arch bridge.
It has become a major attraction for pilgrims with hundreds witnessing the iconic engineering marvel in Reasi district every day, news agency ANI reported on Sunday. The bridge's soaring steel arch is the subject of wide-angle photographs and videos that then go viral on social media.
Since the commencement of the annual pilgrimage, the Chenab Rail Bridge has witnessed a steady influx of tourists and devotees, with the engineering marvel becoming an integral part of the Yatra experience.
The landmark has further enhanced Reasi's appeal by offering visitors a unique blend of spiritual tourism, world-class infrastructure and the breathtaking natural beauty of Jammu and Kashmir, ANI reported.
Meanwhile, as the Amarnath Yatra 2026 continues in full swing, the CRPF has taken a lead role in ensuring the safety and well-being of devotees through a security grid and dedicated humanitarian services along National Highway 44.
Personnel of the CRPF are carrying out continuous Road Opening Party (ROP) operations to maintain a seamless security blanket on the highway. Beyond their primary security duties, the 84th Battalion of the CRPF has established a Mobile Health Camp at Chanderkote in the Ramban district, providing round-the-clock care to pilgrims and locals alike.
Functioning under the supervision of Commandant CRPF 84 Battalion, N Ranbir Singh, the dedicated medical team led by Senior Medical Officer Dr Anantha Krishnan, Paramedical staff equipped with an Advanced Life Saving ambulance and life-saving medicine, is delivering prompt healthcare services, reflecting the CRPF's commitment to both the safety and well-being of Yatris throughout their pilgrimage.
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