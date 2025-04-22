Pahalgam attack: PM Modi to cut short Saudi Arabia visit, to leave for India tonight

In the wake of the Pahalgam attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to cut short his state visit to Saudi Arabia and return to India, government sources told HT. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (L) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi shaking hands after an agreements signing ceremony in Jeddah.(AFP)

Given the terrorist attack in Kashmir, PM Modi skipped the official dinner hosted by Saudi Arabia. He will leave for India tonight and arrive early Wednesday morning, sources said. He was originally scheduled to return tomorrow night.

Twenty-six people, mostly civilians, were gunned down by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. At least 20 people were injured.

Pahalgam terror attack

In what is the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019, terrorists opened fire at a meadow near Kashmir’s Pahalgam town on Tuesday afternoon. Among the deceased are two foreigners and two locals.

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah described the terror attack as "much larger than anything we’ve seen directed at civilians in recent years".

The attack took place in Baisaran, a picturesque area located about six kilometres from the resort town of Pahalgam.

Terrorists came into the grassland and started firing at tourists milling around eateries, taking pony rides or just picnicking, officials and eyewitnesses said.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow group of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror group, claimed responsibility, reported PTI.

Union home minister Amit Shah briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the attack and rushed to Srinagar.

PM Modi condemns attack

Earlier today, PM Modi condemned the attack and vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice.

"I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected,” the Prime Minister said on X.

"Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice... they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will get even stronger," he added.