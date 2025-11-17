Search
Mon, Nov 17, 2025
Maryland physician warns how wearing ‘high heels’ can change your body over time and increase risk of knee arthritis

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Published on: Nov 17, 2025 01:01 pm IST

They may look elegant, but high heels can reshape your body over time. US based physician explains how they increase strain on joints and raise arthritis risk.

From parties to work meetings, high heels often feel like the perfect finishing touch. But what most people don’t realise is how much these shoes can influence the body’s natural alignment.

High heels can reshape your body and increase knee arthritis risk, warns Dr Sood. (Shutterstock)
Dr Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician from Maryland in the US, shares in his November 17 Instagram post how these shoes can slowly reshape your body and increase your risk of knee arthritis over time. (Also read: Physician warns ‘never skip brushing teeth at night’ as poor oral hygiene is linked to high risk of heart failure )

How do high heels affect your tendons

Dr Kunal explains, “High heels change the natural alignment of your body. Over the years, these changes can become permanent, affecting everything from your tendons to your knee joints.” Here’s how your favourite pair of heels can silently impact your body over time:

Dr Sood notes, “When your foot stays in a pointed position for years, the Achilles tendon and calf muscles begin to shorten and stiffen.” This reduces ankle mobility, makes flat shoes uncomfortable, and heightens the risk of tendon strain or injury.

Can heels really increase your risk of knee arthritis?

“Heels shift the body’s weight forward, increasing the pressure inside the knee joint, especially on the inner side,” explains Dr Sood. Over time, this abnormal load speeds up cartilage wear and may contribute to the development of knee osteoarthritis.

According to Dr Sood, “Heel height alters your natural stride. Your steps become shorter, ankle movement decreases, and muscles work differently. These gait changes can persist even after you stop wearing heels because the body adapts to the altered mechanics.”

Dr Sood sums it up, “Wearing tight, high heels for years doesn’t just affect your feet. It changes your tendons, joints, and walking mechanics in ways that can last long after you stop wearing them.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

