Anesthesiologist shares 4 red flags you must know if you have constant migraines and headaches

Some people are more likely to have headaches, and they often accept them as a part of their daily life. However, there are some instances where your headache may be a warning sign for a major underlying cause and screaming for you to get it checked out by an expert. A sudden, worst headache of one's life could be a classic sign of a ruptured aneurysm. (Pexels)

But what are these warning signs? Highlighting 4 such signs, Dr Myro Figura, MD, an anesthesiologist, shared the symptoms that one shouldn't ignore if they have headaches or migraines.

4 headache and migraine red flags you have to know about

Dr Myro describes several warning signs related to headaches that might indicate serious underlying medical conditions in the video. He stressed that daily headaches, often mistaken for stress or migraines, could potentially be symptoms of a tumour.

The video begins with a stitched video of a woman sharing, “My husband complaining of headaches every day, thinking he just had ‘stressed headaches or migraines’. Instead, a 7.6 cm brain cancer tumour.” It is then followed by Dr Myro emphasising that a sudden, worst headache of one's life, new headaches developing after the age of 50, and a few other issues are critical red flags. Let's find out what these headaches are and what they could mean:

1. Ruptured aneurysm

According to the anesthesiologist, a sudden, worst headache of one's life could be a classic sign of a ruptured aneurysm. “Go to the hospital immediately,” he warned.

2. Headaches at 50

According to Dr Myro, if you start experiencing new headaches after the age of 50, it is not normal. “Get it checked out,” he suggested.

3. Neurological changes

If you suddenly start experiencing neurological changes, such as loss of balance, changes in vision, or difficulty finding words, the anesthesiologist pointed out that these could be warning signs. Therefore, one should visit a hospital immediately.

4. Morning headaches

According to Dr Myro, morning headaches or headaches that worsen when lying down are often a sign of increased pressure inside the skull, caused by a cyst or a tumour.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.