Neurosurgeon shares 5 hidden signs of brain tumour people often overlook: Unusual tingling, irritability, memory lapses

As per Mayo Clinic, brain tumours are abnormal cell growths in or around the brain, and they can be cancerous or non-cancerous – while some aren't cancerous, brain cancers may grow quickly. That is why it is important to watch out for symptoms and see a doctor if they are persistent or worsening to get a proper evaluation and early diagnosis. Also read | Brain tumour or burnout? Neurologist warns of 6 symptoms that can overlap Cognitive changes can be a symptom of a brain tumour. These changes may include forgetting recent events, conversations, or familiar words and names or difficulty focusing on tasks.(Unsplash)

'Early detection can make all the difference'

Dr Jay Jagannathan, neurosurgeon, Jagannathan Neurosurgery Institute, took to Instagram on September 22 to share 'hidden signs of a brain tumour' that you might be overlooking. He said, “Over my years in neurosurgery, I’ve seen patients brush off subtle symptoms — only to discover a brain tumour later. Early detection can make all the difference.”

Symptoms to watch out for

He added, “I’ve seen patients dismiss these signs, thinking it’s stress — early evaluation often changes everything.” According to Dr Jagannathan, here are '5 surprising signs people often overlook':

1. Persistent headaches that feel different from usual.

2. Vision changes – blurry, double, or loss of peripheral vision.

3. Cognitive changes – memory lapses, trouble concentrating, or finding words.

4. Personality or mood shifts – sudden irritability or depression.

5. Seizures or unusual tingling/numbness – even a single episode matters.

In a July 2025 interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rohit Bansil, associate director, neurosurgery and neurospine, BLK - MAX Super Speciality Hospital, had said, “In India, approximately 40,000 cases of brain tumours are reported every year, accounting for nearly 2 perent of the total cancers detected in India. The early detection of brain tumours and early intervention is very vital for the treatment outcome and overall survival.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.