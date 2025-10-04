Doctor reacts to 'US moms selling their breastmilk to bodybuilders for big amounts of money'

New mums in the US have reportedly found 'a side hustle of selling their breastmilk to bodybuilders' – and as per a video shared on Instagram by Metro UK on July 31, some bodybuilders say it helps with muscle growth and recovery. According to the report: 'US moms are selling their breastmilk to bodybuilders for big amounts of money'. Also read | Love hormones to better sleep: Hidden perks of breastfeeding Some bodybuilders reportedly believe breastmilk helps with muscle recovery and growth due to its unique nutritional profile. But is this actually true?(Shutterstock)

On October 3, Dr Kunal Sood, a physician in anesthesiology and interventional pain medicine, based in Maryland, US, took to Instagram to respond to this video and warned people about the recent trend of bodybuilders purchasing breast milk online. In the video he posted, Dr Sood pointed out that breast milk is nutritionally unsuitable for performance enhancement, containing significantly less protein than both cow's milk and protein powders.

Does breastmilk have more protein than cow’s milk?

“Some moms are actually selling breastmilk to bodybuilders, claiming it helps build muscle. But does it actually work? Nutritionally, breastmilk isn't designed for adults or performance enhancement. It's nearly 88 percent water with only 2.5 g of protein per cup compared to 7.9 g in cow's milk and 28 g in most protein powders,” he said.

Moreover, according to Dr Sood, there is no scientific evidence supporting the use of breastmilk for muscle gain, contrasting it with the proven efficacy of whey protein: “More importantly, there's zero scientific evidence that breastmilk enhances muscle growth. In contrast, whey protein is well studied, improves nitrogen balance, and supports muscle protein synthesis over time.”

Why buying breast milk online is risky

Dr Sood also warned about the serious health risks associated with purchasing unregulated breastmilk online, including the potential for bacterial contamination and disease transmission, concluding that this practice is a risky gamble.

He said, “Buying breastmilk online also poses real safety risk, including bacterial contamination, disease transmission, and exposure to unknown medications or hormones. If the goal is strength, breastmilk isn't the shortcut. It's an unregulated gamble with less protein than a glass of milk. Would you ever try something like this for gains?”

He wrote in his caption: “Some bodybuilders are buying breastmilk online for 'gains'. However, it has less protein than cow’s milk or whey, and unregulated sources carry serious risks, including bacterial contamination and disease transmission.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.